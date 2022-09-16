ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 5 Release Date and Time on Prime Video

 3 days ago

The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power is building to Sauron’s return, and this week’s installment ramped up the stakes heading into the back half of season 1. Not only did The Rings of Power Episode 4 tease a bleak end for Númenor, but it revealed what Adar and the Orcs want with the Southlands. The clash between good and evil promises to heat up in The Rings of Power Episode 5 — but when is its release date and time on Prime Video?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 4, “The Great Wave.”]

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 reveals what’s next for the Southlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5Ss0_0hySXrye00
Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Morfydd Clark in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Matt Grace/Prime Video

The Rings of Power Episode 4, titled “The Great Wave,” sets up a clash between good and evil in the Southlands. Season 1’s early chapters showed Adar’s (Joseph Mawle) Orcs digging tunnels beneath the area — and pushing its villagers from their homes. But “The Great Wave” moves things a step further. When Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) meets Adar, the enemy tells him to deliver a message to the Southlands. He wants Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and her people to surrender the area to his forces and swear fealty to him.

Given the size of Adar’s army, it would seem Bronwyn and the others have little choice but to comply. However, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) — with the help of some ominous petals from Nimloth — convinces Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to rally her forces and send aid to the Southlands. So, it looks like the people there will have backup. That means we could see a fight for the Southlands before The Rings of Power Season 1 is through.

Unfortunately, it appears there are enemies within Bronwyn’s camp. Given his fascination with Sauron’s blade, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) remains something of a wild card. And Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) tells Theo that he knows about the weapon; in fact, it came from his property. The older man tells Theo that it’s up to them to wait for Sauron’s return — and his support could prove a problem when the fight for the Southlands finally arrives.

When does ‘The Rings of Power’ come out? Episode 5 release date and time

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Fans Believe Halbrand Is Bad News

With Galadriel and the people of Númenor headed to the Southlands, Adar’s quest is about to become more difficult. Good and evil will no doubt clash in the coming episodes of The Rings of Power. So, when can fans expect The Rings of Power Episode 5 on Prime Video?

New episodes of the Lord of the Rings series debut every Friday on Prime Video — though the timing for the West Coast pushes their release to Thursday. Episode 5 will show up at 12 a.m. ET on Sept. 23 in most regions, but West Coasters can look for it at 9 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Find the full release schedule for The Rings of Power Season 1 below:

  • Episodes 1-2: Sept. 1/2
  • Episode 3: Sept. 8/9
  • Episode 4: Sept. 15/16
  • Episode 5: Sept. 22/23
  • Episode 6: Sept. 29/30
  • Episode 7: Oct. 6/7
  • Episode 8: Oct. 13/14

It’s hard to believe we only have half a season left of The Rings of Power, but there’s one bright side to that. Things will likely start picking up as the Amazon series approaches its season 1 finale. And The Rings of Power Episode 5 could start building toward that.

What to expect when episode 5 comes out on Prime Video

So, what can viewers expect when The Rings of Power Episode 5 arrives on Prime Video? Amazon hasn’t released a title or synopsis for the coming chapter, but its preview hints at what’s to come.

The initial footage suggests that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) won’t take well to returning to the Southlands. “You are asking me to go to the one place that I swore never to return,” he says in Amazon’s promo . He’s likely speaking to Galadriel, who may discover why he left the Southlands in the first place.

Halbrand’s not the only one with doubts about saving the Southlands, either. Another clip shows Bronwyn’s attempts to convince her people to stay and fight. “Together we can survive this,” she tells them. Sadly, her words don’t appear to inspire confidence.

And Adar tells the Orcs to “summon the legions,” so a battle is definitely brewing. In this way, episode 5 could begin building to the climax of season 1.

Finally, a brief clip of Ar-Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle) suggests Galadriel’s alliance with Númenor may not pan out as she hoped. His assertion that the Elves will be taking orders from them once this fight is through doesn’t bode well for anyone. Could he have been corrupted by Sauron already?

We’ll have to wait and see what happens as The Rings of Power continues. But we can clearly expect some action and betrayals in the coming chapters.

The Rings of Power Episode 5 debuts on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 23.

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: How Is Elendil Related to Aragorn?

