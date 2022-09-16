ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0da1X5_0hySXM3T00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions.

On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated.

There detectives found three children, ranging in age from 10 months to 4-years old, in a bedroom. The post stated that the “living conditions of the residence were deplorable.”

$20 million lottery scratch ticket sold at La Feria gas station

The City of Brownsville Health Department was called to the scene because the floor was covered in animal feces and the walls had mold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlPp6_0hySXM3T00
(Brownsville PD)

Child Protective Services were called and took possession of the children, the post stated.

Agents also found drugs at the residence.

La Joya teacher arrested for child’s death in hot car

Bertha Olvido, 56, Esau Alas Cruz, 30, Isaias Najera, 25, Priscilla Amaro, 31, and Amber Amaro 22, were arrested on charges of Possession of a controlled substance, engaging in organized crime and abandon/endangering a child with criminal neglect. Their bonds were each set at $30,000.

Leonel Torres, 18, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iqsz_0hySXM3T00
    (Brownsville PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRMkG_0hySXM3T00
    (Brownsville PD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHFTv_0hySXM3T00
    (Brownsville PD)

Juan Torres, 22, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

Evelyn Amaro, 37, was arrested for traffic warrants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 35

buddywiser8
3d ago

This is an example of why I believe that Human Resources like Welfare and Child Protective Services should make house calls and do follow ups on anyone who is receiving any kind of benefits for themselves and their children. How damned sad that someone can go apply and even if you've never paid into it, they qualify for subsidies that hard working taxpayers will never receive!

Reply(22)
21
z.e.y
3d ago

harsher punishment and stricter protocol on all the trash that get benefits

Reply(3)
10
Dark Side
2d ago

Whatever happened to public executions? People like that are a waste of time, resources, and life. Max penalties.

Reply
3
Related
kurv.com

Eight Arrested After Children Found In Squalor In Brownsville

Eight people are facing charges after police conducted a search in Brownsville last week. The police department said in a Facebook post that officers found deplorable and unsanitary conditions after serving the search warrant Thursday on Grant Street. Mold and animal droppings were found in the home and three children...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Harlingen man arrested for July murder

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of 18-year-old Jaime Medina. According to the press release from Harlingen PD, approximately at 2 a.m. on July 5, police responded to a shooting near Westbound Exp. 83 Frontage Rd., near Bass Blvd where Medina had been shot and killed. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Brownsville firefighter arrested for DWI

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville firefighter refusing to give a blood sample was arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to a press release by the Brownsville Police Department, a suspect identified as 37-year-old Guadalupe Salinas was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 17 at Courtyard Marriott, located at 3955 North Exp. Officers responded to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
La Joya, TX
City
La Feria, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
KRGV

Three juveniles detained after shots fired in Mercedes home

Three juveniles were detained Monday after shots were fired inside a home, according to the Mercedes Police Department. The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on Virginia street. Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada says the three juveniles were spotted running out of a home. A weapon was found, according to...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Person found dead in vehicle

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle. According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Student displayed weapon during walk to school

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Weslaco Police were notified of a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School. According to the department’s social post, at about 8:30 am, Weslaco Police School Resource officers were notified of the threat. Police said the report said that a student had displayed a weapon during their morning walk […]
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Conditions#Organized Crime#Drugs#Marijuana
ValleyCentral

BP apprehend seven, pursuit ends in run over mailbox

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended seven migrants after a short pursuit that resulted in a busted mailbox. On Sunday, a McAllen agent observed several people load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview. When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

MPD: Suspect arrested after assaulting pregnant woman

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police Department arrested a woman accused of assaulting a pregnant woman. According to arrest affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Nadine Alba was taken into custody on Sept. 11, for assaulting a pregnant woman. Officers responded to call at Garden Inn located in 3011 Business Hwy 83, of two women arguing, according […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Early morning car crash kills driver

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An early morning car accident that shut down the southbound exit of Ed Carey Drive leaves one man dead. According to Harlingen Police, the accident was reported around 2:20 a.m. Police said the driver veered off the frontage road onto the 4400 block of Oklahoma St. hitting multiple properties before coming […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say

A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St. The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy