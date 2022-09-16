ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Park City Council considers 15 mph speed limit city-wide

The speed limit on Park City roads could be changing – and don’t expect to be driving any faster in town. With pleas from residents living in Prospector and Thaynes to slow down the traffic in their neighborhoods, the Park City Council last week directed staff to look at lowering speed limits across the city to 15 miles per hour – while allowing some wiggle room for exceptions for what are called collector and arterial roads, like Meadows Drive.
PARK CITY, UT
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Critics fear a highway bypass could trigger development in Heber Valley’s open space and threaten a critical water source

The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of the Trout Unlimited chapter of Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.
HEBER CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Park City, UT
Government
utahbusiness.com

Fieldstone Homes debuts new townhome community in Park City, Utah

Park City —Fieldstone Homes, a nationally recognized homebuilder based in Salt Lake City and joint venture partner IHP Capital Partners, one of the nation’s leading real estate investment firms, announce the grand opening of Silver Creek Utah, a new community of 40 modern three-story townhomes across seven individual buildings in Park City, Utah. The townhomes are within the Silver Creek Village masterplan providing future homeowners access to a wealth of onsite recreational community amenities as well as Park City’s luxurious lifestyle and many outdoor-focused activities. Starting in the high $700,000’s, Silver Creek Utah townhomes are available for well-below Park City’s median listing price, which is $1.8 million according to Realtor.com.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Height the main concern for Park City Planning Commission in Yarrow redevelopment

The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue, often called the Yarrow, wants to tear it down and build over 250 apartments and condos. The new housing would be split into two buildings. One would consist of 100 condos, and would allow for nightly rentals. The other, which wouldn’t allow short-term rentals, would contain 147 affordable and 26 market-rate units.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber Valley LDS temple site, groundbreaking announced

After nearly a year since the first announcement of a new temple, the Heber Valley temple location is now official. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the three-story Heber Valley temple will break ground October 8. It’ll be built east of downtown Heber City at 1400 East Center Street.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City pilots reusable to-go food container program

Parkites have a new way to cut down on waste with reusable to-go boxes — no cleaning required. Park City’s reusable to-go-box pilot program begins in October and may continue beyond that if it goes well. “Rather than throwing it in the trash, which you have to do...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Tailings#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Park City Council#Richardson Flat
Gephardt Daily

UDOT announces Davis County closures through Monday and more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced closures for a number of highways in Davis County through Monday and beyond. The affected routes are northbound I-15, Legacy Parkway and U.S. 89, according to UDOT’s social media. The closures...
ABC4

UFI: South Fork Fire sparks in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon. Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the South Fork Fire is located south of Vivian Park. The agency says that the blaze is currently estimated at 23 acres and is affecting U.S. Forest Service land. There are reportedly no current threats. […]
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Neighborhood roads around Heber closing next week

Two well-trafficked roads in Heber City will close Monday. Heber City Hall announced that drivers who use Southfield Road and Daniels Road will have to find detours for the next three weeks. Construction development is requiring the closing of Southfield Road, which runs on the west side of Heber from...
HEBER CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
luxury-houses.net

A Tuscan Inspired Chateau in Sandy with Immaculate Custom Finish Work Throughout Seeking for $4.777 Million

The Chateau in Sandy, a luxurious custom home boasts a main floor master bedroom with a fireplace, and turret style windows that overlook the private back yard just a short drive puts you within reach of incredible dining, world class Entertainment of downtown Salt Lake City is now available for sale. This home located at 7895 S Caballero Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Hansen (Phone: 801-230-5236) & Sean Steinman (Phone: 801-913-3790) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Chateau in Sandy.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
CLINTON, UT
Robb Report

This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window

With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass.  And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun.  Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy