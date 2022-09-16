Read full article on original website
Park City Council considers 15 mph speed limit city-wide
The speed limit on Park City roads could be changing – and don’t expect to be driving any faster in town. With pleas from residents living in Prospector and Thaynes to slow down the traffic in their neighborhoods, the Park City Council last week directed staff to look at lowering speed limits across the city to 15 miles per hour – while allowing some wiggle room for exceptions for what are called collector and arterial roads, like Meadows Drive.
Lehi residents balk at plan to cut down more than 300 trees from neighborhood
LEHI — More than 300 trees are set to get the ax in Lehi's Olympic Park neighborhood, after the City Council approved a proposal to remove all trees from city-owned park strips in the neighborhood. Some of the trees — many of which were planted decades ago — have...
Critics fear a highway bypass could trigger development in Heber Valley’s open space and threaten a critical water source
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of the Trout Unlimited chapter of Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.
With all eyes on the stadium, Ballpark developers chart two paths: build now or wait
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. The Salt Lake City Council appears ready to approve a sweeping new master plan...
Fieldstone Homes debuts new townhome community in Park City, Utah
Park City —Fieldstone Homes, a nationally recognized homebuilder based in Salt Lake City and joint venture partner IHP Capital Partners, one of the nation’s leading real estate investment firms, announce the grand opening of Silver Creek Utah, a new community of 40 modern three-story townhomes across seven individual buildings in Park City, Utah. The townhomes are within the Silver Creek Village masterplan providing future homeowners access to a wealth of onsite recreational community amenities as well as Park City’s luxurious lifestyle and many outdoor-focused activities. Starting in the high $700,000’s, Silver Creek Utah townhomes are available for well-below Park City’s median listing price, which is $1.8 million according to Realtor.com.
Height the main concern for Park City Planning Commission in Yarrow redevelopment
The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue, often called the Yarrow, wants to tear it down and build over 250 apartments and condos. The new housing would be split into two buildings. One would consist of 100 condos, and would allow for nightly rentals. The other, which wouldn’t allow short-term rentals, would contain 147 affordable and 26 market-rate units.
Heber Valley LDS temple site, groundbreaking announced
After nearly a year since the first announcement of a new temple, the Heber Valley temple location is now official. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the three-story Heber Valley temple will break ground October 8. It’ll be built east of downtown Heber City at 1400 East Center Street.
Park City pilots reusable to-go food container program
Parkites have a new way to cut down on waste with reusable to-go boxes — no cleaning required. Park City’s reusable to-go-box pilot program begins in October and may continue beyond that if it goes well. “Rather than throwing it in the trash, which you have to do...
Gephardt Daily
UDOT announces Davis County closures through Monday and more
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced closures for a number of highways in Davis County through Monday and beyond. The affected routes are northbound I-15, Legacy Parkway and U.S. 89, according to UDOT’s social media. The closures...
UFI: South Fork Fire sparks in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon. Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the South Fork Fire is located south of Vivian Park. The agency says that the blaze is currently estimated at 23 acres and is affecting U.S. Forest Service land. There are reportedly no current threats. […]
Green Phoenix Farm Helps Homeless Women in Salt Lake Get Back on Their Feet through Gardening
“I have nothing but good things to say about this program. I have been homeless for five years. This is the first time I’ve received a housing voucher, and it’s thanks to this program.”. — Kate, Green Team member. “I still volunteer there once a week because I...
Neighborhood roads around Heber closing next week
Two well-trafficked roads in Heber City will close Monday. Heber City Hall announced that drivers who use Southfield Road and Daniels Road will have to find detours for the next three weeks. Construction development is requiring the closing of Southfield Road, which runs on the west side of Heber from...
A Tuscan Inspired Chateau in Sandy with Immaculate Custom Finish Work Throughout Seeking for $4.777 Million
The Chateau in Sandy, a luxurious custom home boasts a main floor master bedroom with a fireplace, and turret style windows that overlook the private back yard just a short drive puts you within reach of incredible dining, world class Entertainment of downtown Salt Lake City is now available for sale. This home located at 7895 S Caballero Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Hansen (Phone: 801-230-5236) & Sean Steinman (Phone: 801-913-3790) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Chateau in Sandy.
Park City Council to review Bonanza Park neighborhood plan at Wednesday retreat
The Park City Council is holding its semi-annual retreat Wednesday at the Christian Center. The retreat is a special opportunity for the city council to pivot and set new policy goals. The meeting Wednesday has a much lighter agenda than the two-day retreat held in February, where the council established...
This year’s Strawberry Reservoir kokanee salmon watch party was canceled due to lack of fish
Fall brings many changing colors, including kokanee salmon. Normally, Utahns flock to Strawberry Reservoir, east of Provo, to celebrate the fish’s autumn metamorphosis. This year’s hurrah, however, had to be canceled because the guests of honor weren’t showing up. The fish is non-native to Utah, and was...
Crowds turn out to GOP-sponsored town hall property tax conversation
The Town Hall wasn't advertised as a Republican campaign event, but rather a chance to discuss public concerns over this year's property tax increases. It was organized by the Summit County Republicans, though, and all speakers were Republican candidates for office. Holly McClure is running for Summit County Council Seat...
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
North Summit Fire District hosting open houses to discuss future of services
The North Summit Fire District is hosting open houses this week in Coalville to discuss the future of its finances, operations, and facilities. The district is growing, just like the area around Coalville that it serves. The Park City Fire District took over its emergency services for several months earlier...
This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window
With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass. And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun. Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
