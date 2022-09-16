Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Woman killed in Greenville County crash
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Wednesday night. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Devin Vaughn was in a vehicle that lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed on Talley Bridge Road near Geer Highway.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies driver who crashed ATV in Greenwood Co.
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after crashing ATV in Greenwood County early Thursday morning. Troopers said at 5:35 a.m. the driver was heading south on Cochran Road in Ware Shoals when they crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the road, and hit several trees.
FOX Carolina
Police search for missing woman in Belton
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at the hospital. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Taylor was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. She is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs 105 pounds with brown hair...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after truck overturns in Greenville Co., troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died following a crash in Greenville County Wednesday night. Highway Patrol said at around 8:15 p.m., a driver in a truck went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped over on Secondary 178.
ATV crash kills 1 in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in an ATV crash Thursday morning in Ware Shoals. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 a.m. on Cochran Road. Troopers said a 2020 Polaris ATV was traveling south when it crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the […]
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian killed in Greenwood Co. crash identified by coroner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they were hit by a car in Greenwood County. According to troopers, the accident happened on September 15 at around 7:58 p.m. on Highway 10 near Wells Road. Troopers say a person was hit...
FOX Carolina
Deputies need help to identify man in photo after reported theft
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a man after a reported breaking and entering and larceny. According to deputies, on September 2 a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported an incident. If anyone has...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies after hitting 18-wheeler head-on in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Newberry County early Wednesday morning. Troopers said at 4:40 a.m., a driver in a car was heading north on SC Highway 121 when they crossed over the...
Upstate teen shot in church parking lot, police say
According to police a 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson Monday night.
Two dead following crash on I-85
The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
FOX Carolina
Pacolet Officer Charge With Misconduct
Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Laurens District 55 investigated a threat today at the high school which turned out to be a prank. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the...
abccolumbia.com
Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
Man charged with attempted first degree murder in Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with attempted first degree murder.
Union Co. deputies continue search for woman accused of murder
What seemed to be a death due to a combination of alcohol and untreated medical conditions turned out to be a homicide.
FOX Carolina
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after getting hands on gun
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three-year-old, and a grandmother. According to...
FOX Carolina
Teen shot in parking lot of Clemson church
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot in the parking lot of a church on Tuesday. Officers said they were called to Golden View Baptist Church on Church Street around 6:46 p.m. They found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds...
Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate Seneca man
According to deputies, Isaac Joseph Smith, 62, was reported missing Tuesday evening after not returning home Friday.
