Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Woman killed in Greenville County crash

MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Wednesday night. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Devin Vaughn was in a vehicle that lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed on Talley Bridge Road near Geer Highway.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver who crashed ATV in Greenwood Co.

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after crashing ATV in Greenwood County early Thursday morning. Troopers said at 5:35 a.m. the driver was heading south on Cochran Road in Ware Shoals when they crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the road, and hit several trees.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police search for missing woman in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at the hospital. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Taylor was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. She is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs 105 pounds with brown hair...
BELTON, SC
WSPA 7News

ATV crash kills 1 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in an ATV crash Thursday morning in Ware Shoals. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 a.m. on Cochran Road. Troopers said a 2020 Polaris ATV was traveling south when it crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies need help to identify man in photo after reported theft

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a man after a reported breaking and entering and larceny. According to deputies, on September 2 a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported an incident. If anyone has...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies after hitting 18-wheeler head-on in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Newberry County early Wednesday morning. Troopers said at 4:40 a.m., a driver in a car was heading north on SC Highway 121 when they crossed over the...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Two dead following crash on I-85

The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Pacolet Officer Charge With Misconduct

Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Laurens District 55 investigated a threat today at the high school which turned out to be a prank. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the...
PACOLET, SC
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen shot in parking lot of Clemson church

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot in the parking lot of a church on Tuesday. Officers said they were called to Golden View Baptist Church on Church Street around 6:46 p.m. They found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds...
CLEMSON, SC

