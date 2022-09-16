ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiologists Say This Popular Fast Food Side Puts You At Risk Of Heart Disease

It’s no secret that fast food isn’t always the healthiest option—especially when it comes to your heart. Still, though, most of us will find ourselves pulling up to the drive-thru every now and then, and it’s important to be aware of the risks that come with certain menu items so that we can make the best decisions. As it turns out, some of the biggest culprits of heart issues, weight gain, and more are the sides we order. And while most fast food sides are filled with fat and sodium, some are worse than others.
2 Common Health Problems Linked to Higher Alzheimer’s Risk

Late (61-70) Their findings were published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the medical journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. Study participants who had abnormal measurements during early to middle adulthood were more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease later in life. The data for the Boston University study came from...
Inflammation Relief That Can Help Ease Pain Fast

Being in pain is like torture since it takes over our lives. After all, it affects everything from how we feel physically as well as mentally through our emotions and dealings with others. Our natural defenses normally kick in to handle pain when our bodies are under attack or injured, but they also can turn against us due to diet, obesity, smoking to health conditions such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Though you may not be able to completely get rid of inflammation, here is some useful advice for tackling it when it flares up that could help ease pain faster.
How Your Muscles Affect Your Mental Health

Muscle tissue communicates directly with the brain and other organs through chemicals called myokines. Through these chemical interactions between muscles and the mind, exercise improves cognitive function and mental health. The brain is designed for movement. This is why inactivity breeds depression and cognitive decline while exercise fuels well-being. You're...
Online yoga programs may improve knee function in the short term

A randomized trial of adults with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis has found that a 12-week online yoga program improved knee function in participants. However, the program did not significantly improve knee pain during walking. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Knee osteoarthritis is a major contributor to pain...
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts

You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
