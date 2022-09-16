Read full article on original website
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
depauliaonline.com
Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank
Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
Chicagoland Animal Shelters for Families Looking to Adopt
If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Chicago is home to some of the best animal rescue shelters in the country. These shelters work tirelessly to find homes for all types of animals – from dogs and cats to rabbits and Guinea pigs. The organizations will work with you to find the best animal, breed and temperament for your family, with many even providing resources to keep your new pet healthy.
These Are The Best New Restaurants In Chicago Right Now
Chicago Magazine put together a list of the 10 hottest new restaurants around the city.
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail
What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love a steak that is well prepared then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list?
There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards
Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info. Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…” Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future. Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope!
Big Guys Sausage closing shop, pivoting to catering
BERWYN, Ill. — Pretty soon, Chicagoans won’t be able to chow down on Big Guys Sausage anymore. The popular sausage stand that has served burgers, sandwiches, Red Hots and fries for the last decade is closing it’s storefront on Roosevelt and pivoting toward catering, a business move that owner Brendan O’Connor said is a much […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Illinois
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
Museum of Science and Industry to Decommission Popular 50-Year-Old Exhibit
It's the end of an era for a long-running, popular exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that has charmed countless children and families. But the good news is, you may be able to take a piece of the big top home. According to a press release, archives from...
One of the Best Brewery Tours in the US is here in Illinois
Breweries are popping up all over the country, and brewery tours are becoming a must-do for beer lovers. And it is no surprise to me that one of the Best brewery tours in the entire US is right here in the Land of Lincoln. According to the website homeroomtravel.com, Goose...
Indiana steelworker dies after industrial accident at steel mill in Chicago
A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said. Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
WGNtv.com
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
Cooler pattern coming for Chicago but won't last long
Chicago - We will be flirting with an 80 degree high today at O'Hare. If we hit it, that would mark the fifth straight day this September with a high of 80 degrees or more. Meteorological fall has gotten off to a warm start with September now running more than three degrees above average.
Chicago Police prepare to crack down on Mexican Independence Day celebrations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers heading to downtown Chicago late Saturday night might have a tough time getting into the city. City leaders are hoping there will be no repeat of Friday night when people celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the Loop, shutting down streets and, at times, overwhelming police. Police were gearing up Saturday afternoon. Officers had already begun to mitigate traffic, ready to close down downtown if necessary -- anything to prevent the gridlock of Friday night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day. "This is a ripple effect," she said. "We want people to enjoy our city. It's...
Bomb Squad Called After ‘Old War Relic’ Found in Illinois Home
You never know what you might find in your attic. For one Illinois family that "something" was an 'old war relic' that resulted in a call to the bomb squad. I first saw this story shared by ABC 7 in Chicago. It's a report from Westchester, Illinois where the city confirmed something that looked like an old grenade was found in a home in the 1500 block of High Ridge Parkway.
cwbchicago.com
With cops overwhelmed by Mexican Independence Day crowds, high-ranking Chicago cop “coded out” hours worth of aging 911 calls
As overwhelmed Chicago police officers struggled to handle massive Mexican Independence Day crowds downtown on Friday night and early Saturday, routine 911 calls piled up across the area because no cops were available to take them. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, most of the calls for help in the two...
