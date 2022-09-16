ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank

Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Chicagoland Animal Shelters for Families Looking to Adopt

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Chicago is home to some of the best animal rescue shelters in the country. These shelters work tirelessly to find homes for all types of animals – from dogs and cats to rabbits and Guinea pigs. The organizations will work with you to find the best animal, breed and temperament for your family, with many even providing resources to keep your new pet healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail

What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love a steak that is well prepared then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE
Secret Chicago

There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards

Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info.  Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…”  Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future.  Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope! 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Big Guys Sausage closing shop, pivoting to catering

BERWYN, Ill. — Pretty soon, Chicagoans won’t be able to chow down on Big Guys Sausage anymore. The popular sausage stand that has served burgers, sandwiches, Red Hots and fries for the last decade is closing it’s storefront on Roosevelt and pivoting toward catering, a business move that owner Brendan O’Connor said is a much […]
BERWYN, IL
newsy.com

Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?

When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police prepare to crack down on Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers heading to downtown Chicago late Saturday night might have a tough time getting into the city. City leaders are hoping there will be no repeat of Friday night when people celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the Loop, shutting down streets and, at times, overwhelming police. Police were gearing up Saturday afternoon. Officers had already begun to mitigate traffic, ready to close down downtown if necessary -- anything to prevent the gridlock of Friday night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day. "This is a ripple effect," she said. "We want people to enjoy our city. It's...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Bomb Squad Called After ‘Old War Relic’ Found in Illinois Home

You never know what you might find in your attic. For one Illinois family that "something" was an 'old war relic' that resulted in a call to the bomb squad. I first saw this story shared by ABC 7 in Chicago. It's a report from Westchester, Illinois where the city confirmed something that looked like an old grenade was found in a home in the 1500 block of High Ridge Parkway.
WESTCHESTER, IL
