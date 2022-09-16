Read full article on original website
Related
Take a look inside the royal homes of King Charles III, which include Highgrove House and Clarence House
Highgrove House served as the country home of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla before he became sovereign of the United Kingdom.
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
Patagonia founder puts a spin on capitalism: 'Every billionaire is a policy failure,’ CEO says
'Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,' founder Yvon Chouinard said.
Defying Vatican, Flemish bishops allow blessing same-sex unions
VATICAN CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Flemish Roman Catholic bishops on Tuesday issued a document effectively allowing the blessing of same-sex unions, seemingly in direct defiance of a ruling against such practices by the Vatican's doctrinal office last year.
Comments / 0