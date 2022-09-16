Read full article on original website
Report: SEC Accounting Guidance Creates Hurdle for Banks’ Crypto Plans
Despite demand from an increasing number of their clients for cryptocurrency products and services, many banks are reportedly holding back on offering them because accounting guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes it unprofitable to do so. The March 31 accounting guidance from the SEC requires that...
Instant Payments, Stablecoins Sit Atop Treasury Dept’s Innovation Agenda
After six months of work, the U.S. Treasury Department has released a trio of reports on cryptocurrency policy, and instant payments are high on the agenda. In the first of them, “The Future of Money and Payments,” the government looked at both the current state of payments and recent innovations, most notably real-time payments tools like the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming FedNow system and The Clearing House’s RTP network, as well as potential innovations that cryptocurrency stablecoins could bring.
Treasury Lends Tacit Support to Digital Dollar
One striking aspect of the Treasury Department’s Friday (Sept. 16) report, “The Future of Money and Payments” is how little space it dedicated to address banks’ fears about being disintermediated by a central bank digital currency (CBDC). On the one hand, it didn’t really break more...
Report: Federal Reserve Reviews Goldman’s Retail Unit, Marcus
The Federal Reserve is reportedly reviewing the operation of Goldman Sachs Group’s retail online banking platform, Marcus, asking questions of Goldman managers in a weeks-long process. The process is not indicative of wrongdoing, but it goes beyond the regulator’s usual oversight, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing unnamed sources....
Banking Platform Oportun Gains $150M Secured Loan From Neuberger Berman
Mission-driven FinTech and digital banking platform Oportun Financial Corporation closed a $150 million senior secured term loan from funds managed or sub-advised by Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance. “The capital provided by this loan will support the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect, even under the tighter...
OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US
Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Could Earn $1.2B From Higher Interest, Analyst Says
Celsius, the cryptocurrency lender that filed in July to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code, on September 16 asked a court for permission to conduct business-as-usual sales of its stablecoins. A proposed order the company filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York stated, in part that the court would be: “permitting the Debtors to continue to sell stablecoin consistent with past practice and in the ordinary course of the Debtors’ business.”
Report: FinTech CRED to Invest in P2P Lending Platform LiquiLoans
Credit card bill payment platform CRED is reportedly planning to invest $10 million in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform LiquiLoans. With the investment, CRED would acquire a minority stake, LiquiLoans would be valued at $200 million and the two companies would form a strategic alliance, expanding upon their existing relationship, Inc42 reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a statement from CRED.
US 8-Month Tech IPO Drought Is Longest in This Century
The declines in the U.S. stock market that started early this year have scared off investors in technology startups and led to the longest stretch without a tech initial public offering (IPO) in this century. Wednesday (Sept. 21) will be the 238th day without a tech IPO of over $50...
Treasury Department Seeks Public Comment on Crypto Risks
The U.S. Department of Treasury is asking for public comment on any risks that digital assets pose in terms of illicit finance and national security. This Request for Comment (RFC) will be open through Nov. 3. It follows President Joe Biden’s executive order, “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets” which was issued in March and the Treasury Department’s Illicit Finance Action Plan that was released last week, the Treasury Department said Monday (Sept. 19) in a press release.
CBDC Weekly: Treasury Weighs In; ECB Payments Testers
While the Treasury Department report on “The Future of Money and Payments” was as carefully neutral as ever about the need for and desirability of a digital dollar, a great deal of attention was paid to the topic in the Sept. 16 report, one of three focused on creating a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and digital assets like stablecoins and NFTs required under President Biden’s executive order on the topic.
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools
Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
US Takes Indirect Aim at Anonymity-Focused Crypto Coins
The most notable thing about the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi’s decision to delist seven anonymity-focused “privacy coins” beginning Monday (Sept. 19) is that it comes just two months after it acquired a license allowing it to enter the U.S. market. On July 5, Huobi announced that its brokerage...
Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Raises $40M in Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial on Monday (Sept.19) announced the close of a $40 million Series B funding round led by Polychain Capital. Other participants in the round included Valar Ventures, Third Prime Ventures, Sozo Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Fabric Ventures, DG Daiwa Ventures, The Raba Partnership, Jon Weiner, Alex Wilson and Pat Duffy.
Treasury Prime: API Banking Will Be ‘Table Stakes’ in Five Years
A growing number of non-traditional financials, from the large neobanks of the world to small and mid-sized corporates, are looking to fashion new user experiences on the front end — whether that end user is a business or a consumer. As Jeff Nowicki, VP of Banking at Treasury Prime...
Report: Instacart IPO Would Shun Weak Markets to Reward, Retain Employees
Instacart will reportedly forgo raising fresh capital in its expected initial public offering (IPO) and instead back a plan that would see most of its listing funded with shares sold by employees. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal Monday (Sept. 19) citing unnamed people familiar with the...
Cryptocurrency-Fiat Gateway CryptoPayments Launches B2B, B2C Solutions
Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions that enable businesses and individuals to make and receive payments in nine cryptocurrencies. The platform features security that includes two-factor account authentication, currency options, up to 14 personal crypto wallets and multicurrency cards, and an application programming interface (API) for developers, according...
JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method
Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
Card Issuers See Upswing in Borrowing
Consumers unleashed from COVID-19 restrictions and confronting inflation-boosted prices are back to using their credit cards near pre-pandemic levels, Seeking Alpha reported Sunday (Sept. 18). The assessment was based on credit card data from eight issuers in the United States. August data for the eight companies varied from one company...
