The media's Patagonia rules: 'Dark money' for your guys, 'philanthropy' for ours

MARTHA'S VINEYARD FREAKOUT: IGNORING THE REAL PROBLEM. Much of the nation's political and commentary class had a near-nervous breakdown when 48 Venezuelans who had crossed illegally into the United States arrived at Martha's Vineyard Airport, not far from the summer homes of some of the country's wealthiest and best-connected people. When they realized what had happened, many Democrats and allied voices in the media expressed white-hot anger at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who arranged the immigrants' trip. Meanwhile, Martha's Vineyard residents volunteered to feed and care for the immigrants for 24 hours, after which the National Guard whisked them off the exclusive island.

IMMIGRATION ・ 22 HOURS AGO