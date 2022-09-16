The media's Patagonia rules: 'Dark money' for your guys, 'philanthropy' for ours

Read full article on original website
Biden, Harris, and other Democrats don't acknowledge anniversary of Constitution on social media
Yesterday was the 235th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States. It's one of the most influential documents in history and the world's oldest active codified constitution. Yet you would have never known, given the deafening silence on the social media accounts of our country's president and vice president. While they often pander to crowds, touting the importance of the Constitution, neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to acknowledge Constitution Day on their social media accounts.
Georgetown professor: AR-15 'commonly owned' and 'incredibly popular'
In the national debate over banning AR-15-style rifles, there has been a noted lack of information other than anecdotal and heavily biased reports. On the gun ban side, led by President Joe Biden, the rifle is an “assault weapon” used to kill people. On the gun fan side, led by the National Rifle Association, it’s a tool for hunting and plinking just like every other rifle.
Trump rally live: Former president in Ohio with JD Vance for speech
Former President Donald Trump will be stumping for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio tonight at 7 p.m. Former President Donald Trump will be stumping for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio tonight at 7 p.m. Vance recently widened his lead over his opponent Tim Ryan (D-OH) by 4 percentage points. This gives Vance more momentum just two months out from Election Day in November.
Martha's Vineyard freakout: Ignoring the real problem
MARTHA'S VINEYARD FREAKOUT: IGNORING THE REAL PROBLEM. Much of the nation's political and commentary class had a near-nervous breakdown when 48 Venezuelans who had crossed illegally into the United States arrived at Martha's Vineyard Airport, not far from the summer homes of some of the country's wealthiest and best-connected people. When they realized what had happened, many Democrats and allied voices in the media expressed white-hot anger at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who arranged the immigrants' trip. Meanwhile, Martha's Vineyard residents volunteered to feed and care for the immigrants for 24 hours, after which the National Guard whisked them off the exclusive island.
Biden seen as flip-flopping on the pandemic, again
Critics are once again accusing President Joe Biden of flip-flopping on the pandemic — this time with potential legal implications over his $500 billion student debt transfer. Biden has raised eyebrows throughout 2022 for citing the pandemic when it fits his policy goals and declaring it over when it...
Three midterm election scenarios that could influence Biden's 2024 decision
President Joe Biden has cast new doubt on whether he will run for reelection in 2024, saying it remains his intention to seek a second term but that no firm decision has been made. This follows an interview with the first lady in which she suggested they had been too...
The economic facts demand a Democratic midterm defeat
The November midterm elections fast approach. Democrats are touting their massive stimulus, the mendaciously named Inflation Reduction Act, and the constitutionally illegal student loan giveaway. But the economic facts demand they suffer defeat come November. President Joe Biden last week talked about record-low unemployment. He explained that the headline inflation...
Cancel culture is a problem even if its victim is in the wrong
Social media is often poisonous. The proof of that is the proliferation of offensive tweets, Facebook posts, or TikTok videos — as well as the push to cancel others for having the wrong opinion. The reactions to Queen Elizabeth II's death serve as a perfect example of this phenomenon.
Liz Cheney blasts party for treating Trump ‘as though he were a king’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday blasted members of her own party for what she called treating former President Donald Trump “as though he were a king” despite his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and defending him in an investigation into sensitive documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Prospects for immigration reform dim before midterm elections
The prospect of Congress passing immigration reform ahead of the midterm elections has dimmed despite a series of recent legislative wins for Democrats. As a candidate for president, Joe Biden promised to tackle immigration reform and scale back controversial Trump-era immigration policies, such as separating families at the border and halting construction of a border wall. But the border has plagued Biden’s presidency as illegal crossings increase and the GOP places the issue front and center.
Jobs for life: Federal government very rarely fires workers
One of the biggest changes that took place when President Joe Biden came into office was his demand that unions get preferential treatment for government jobs, ending former President Donald Trump’s goal of making it easy to fire poor-performing federal workers. Now, we’re learning how hard it is to...
East Coast Democrats have no clue how bad Biden’s border crisis really is
It took less than 48 hours for the wealthy residents of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, to deport 50 immigrants off their island, but the many communities overwhelmed by President Joe Biden’s border crisis don’t have such an option. Back in May, the mayor of Yuma, Arizona, begged the...
Monopoly unions harm many and help few
The Biden administration and most media outlets last week accepted at face value railroad unions' claims that U.S. railroad companies impose harsh working conditions on their union employees. That claim of onerous working conditions sounded apocryphal. Under the national collective bargaining agreement still in force, rail employees receive three weeks...
Border towns can't foot the bill for DC-created immigration chaos by themselves
Like a joke that becomes less funny with each telling, dispatching busloads or planeloads of immigrants to the doorsteps of various limousine liberals will soon reach the point of diminishing returns. It should go without saying that any coercion or deception employed to expedite their transport is wrong. But that...
Republicans, ditch the bickering and apathy! Be proud of your party
In July 1952, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, World War II hero, delivered the keynote address at the Republican National Convention. At the beginning of his speech, he took pride in his political beliefs and emphasized to the audience that he was a lifelong Republican. "I speak with a sense of pride...
Both parties should be concerned about the health of politicians
The Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz is of national importance. Not only will it help decide majority party control in the upper chamber, but it also brings to light the important issue of candidate health. It's easy for party faithfuls to scrutinize opponents when it comes to physical and mental abilities. But asking that the same critical eye be used for their allies is seemingly too much.
Immigration NIMBYism
Less than two days. That’s how long the residents of Martha’s Vineyard (average household income: $132,657) tolerated a planeload of 50 Venezuelan immigrants dumped on the tony island off the coast of Massachusetts. As CNN boasts, it took just 44 hours for the immigrants, chartered from Texas to the patrician playground courtesy of Ron DeSantis, to be sent to Joint Base Cape Cod.
Republicans' choice for 2024 should be abundantly clear
Whatever debate there is about the 2024 presidential race, and about whether Republicans should nominate former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, it is not much of a debate at all. Both men, and the establishment media that hate them, have made it clear who the right answer is.
