Hoover, AL

Shelby Reporter

Several perform well at Oak Mountain XC event

NORTH SHELBY – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Oak Mountain Eagles hosted the Oak Mountain XC Invitational at Heardmont Park and several local teams performed well at the event. Oak Mountain’s boys and girls and Westminster’s boys and girls both placed highly at this year’s event, while Indian Springs, Shelby County and Pelham also had several highlights.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Indian Springs Kiwanis Club to host Halloween Festival

INDIAN SPRINGS – The Kiwanis Club of Indian Spring Village will host a community Halloween Fest on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event will be from 5-8 p.m. and is intended to help raise funds for the Oak Mountain Middle and Oak Mountain High School robotics clubs. “The Indian Springs...
INDIAN SPRINGS VILLAGE, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

New Cooper Green Facility Gains Final Approval to Begin Construction

Written by: Bob Shepard - Article and Photo Supplied by UAB. The Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authorityhas received final approval from the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System to move forward with plans to replace the current building with a state-of-the-art medical clinic. Construction on the new building should begin this winter. It will be built on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, which was demolished earlier this year. The new five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120 million.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Fit Body Boot Camp set to open Sept. 24

PELHAM – A new business is coming to Pelham with the goal of bringing back health and physical fitness to the community. After 10 years of being a nurse, Morgan Feltman decided to make a change by opening her own business centered around health and fitness. That led to Fit Body Boot Camp, which is set to open on Saturday, Sept. 24 with a grand-opening event from 8 a.m. to noon.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Fall festival to return to MVES after two-year hiatus

ALABASTER – Meadow View Elementary School is gearing up to bring back a much-loved event to its fall lineup: The Fall Festival. The tradition first began when the school opened in 2000, but was put on hold for the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. “This year, we...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby Historical Society to host Fall Festival

SHELBY – On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Shelby County Historical Society will host its annual Fall Festival at the historic Shelby Iron Works. For over thirty years, this festival has been an anticipated family event that also supports the preservation of a local historic landmark.
SHELBY, AL
birminghammommy.com

Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham

Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The Les Dames Market Takeover at Pepper Place is putting a spotlight on female culinary talent in Birmingham

There are two weeks left to enjoy the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s month-long celebration of women in food. Since the beginning of September, the organization of women leaders in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry have partnered with the Market at Pepper Place for the “Les Dames Market Takeover,” a month of promoting female chefs, food makers, culinary instructors, and cookbook authors who are Les Dames d’Escoffier members and also work in the Birmingham food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs

It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
WARRIOR, AL
Village Living

Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon retires after 24 years at Prince of Peace

When the Rev. John Fallon was appointed pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 1998, some church members were determined they weren’t going to let him shake things up. On his first Sunday after his appointment by the bishop of the Birmingham diocese, Fallon was walking by the church kitchen and heard some men talking about how they didn’t want the “new guy” to come in and change everything.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

