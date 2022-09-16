ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian dead after crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road

By abc15.com staff
 3 days ago
A person is dead after a pedestrian crash Friday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say an adult male was struck near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road around 9:30 this morning while walking outside of the crosswalk.

Air15 footage showed a silver SUV with significant damage to the windshield and front of the vehicle after the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

The woman driving the SUV stayed at the scene and police say she is cooperating with the investigation.

Intoxication is not believed to be a factor at this time.

This crash is still under investigation.

