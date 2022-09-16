ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Solvang gears up for return of Danish Days festival

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Solvang is bringing back one of its oldest traditions, the Danish Days Festival.

The three-day event has been on hold the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but gets underway once again Friday.

"Well, we eat, drink and be merry, that's what the Vikings do. We very seldom do any pillaging anymore. It's kind of against the… it's been our better judgment to do that," said Max Hanberg, Solvang Danish Days Foundation co-chair.

The City was on track to host the event last year, but ended up canceling it due to COVID-19 concerns.

Visitors from all over are expected to attend.

"I know the, all the hotels are filled throughout the valley. To get a hotel room is almost impossible at this point,” Hanberg said.

The City has a $100,000 budget for the event, but doesn’t expect to meet the cap the year.

The Solvang Danish Days tradition goes back more than 80 years. This year’s event will include: axe throwing, wall climbing, multiple parades, a pro Lego building competition and more.

“It means everything to the Danish families. They all look forward to it. Every year they come out and support us,” Hanberg said.

Opening ceremonies kick off Friday night with a candlelit parade through the streets of Solvang.

For more information, click here .

