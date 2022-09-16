Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
The PS Vita’s time is now, again
Every couple of weeks, I exhume my gadget graveyard from underneath my bed. I look at my iPods, old phones, and some other stuff. Most of it doesn’t stir me anymore, but the PS Vita is another story. It’s the device that I pull out most frequently, charging it up to, well, just to feel like it’s a part of the modern world.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
CNET
New PS5 Rumored to Slim Down, Come with Detachable Disc Drive
Sony's PlayStation 5 shed weight in its latest iteration, released earlier this month, and a new rumor says the console will slim down even more next year. A slimmer PS5 will arrive in September 2023, according to a report from Insider Gaming on Monday. The new console is rumored to come without a built-in disc drive. Instead, it will have a detachable disc drive that connects via USB-C in order to keep the aesthetics skinny. Internally, the console will otherwise have the same hardware.
TechCrunch
Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 footage leak
The company said via a spokesperson that it won’t be commenting beyond this statement on the leak, which popped up over the weekend on GTAForums (which has since removed the content at the request of the copyright holder, i.e. Rockstar). While the developer said it’s “extremely disappointed” that the game leaked in this manner, it added that it’s as committed as ever to delivering a top-quality next installment in the celebrated franchise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
Video game developer Rockstar confirms hack of popular Grand Theft Auto series
Video game developer Rockstar Games on Monday confirmed the authenticity of a massive hack of development footage for the next entry in its popular Grand Theft Auto series, a leak that went viral on Sunday. Rockstar Games said in a statement the development team was “extremely disappointed” in the unprecedented...
Electronic Arts CEO kinda hopes Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive
Uncertainty about the future of Call of Duty is "a tremendous opportunity" for Battlefield.
Digital Trends
How to watch Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch at GTC 2022 (and what to expect)
Nvidia kicks of its fall GTC 2022 event next week, where we’ll probably see the launch of the RTX 4090. Although Nvidia is tight-lipped as ever about what products it has in store, a slew of leaks and rumors have shown that we’ll see the launch of the RTX 4090 — and possibly other GPUs — during the keynote.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
Codename Red, The Developer Of Assassin’s Creed: The Name Of The Game, Has Finally Announced That The Franchise Will Be Brought To Japan
The developer has confirmed the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed game that would take place in feudal Japan during the most recent Ubisoft Forward event. Still, there is a possibility that it could be too similar to Ghost of Tsushima. The Assassin’s Creed franchise will be brought to one of the locations that fans have asked for the most in the upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red; as a result, fans are pretty interested to find out what this new setting will include. On the other hand, there is some concern with the overall presentation of this game.
ComicBook
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
The Verge
Sony’s first major PS5 redesign will reportedly have a detachable disc drive
The next revision of the PlayStation 5 could include a removable disc drive, potentially letting you play games using a drive connected via USB-C, according to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. The report says that we could see this new model of PS5 around September 2023. The PS5 currently comes...
NME
‘Rise of the Triad’ is getting a remaster next year
Rise of the Triad, the 1995 FPS from Apogee Software, is getting a brand new lick of paint in Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in early 2023, and is being created by Apogee Entertainment, New Blood Interactive and Nightdive Studios.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
Comments / 0