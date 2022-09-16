ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSzRG_0hySSf1T00

Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again.

The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh -directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max.

Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment.

Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one,” Tatum teased. “We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be a “pretty bonkers” gender-swapped take on a ’90s classic rom-com, as Tatum previously stated. Producing partner Reid Carolin formerly said that “Magic Mike 3″ will be about “a woman stuck at a horrible strip show like a Chippendales and then realizing, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’” only to be rescued by Magic Mike (Tatum). “She gets to go down the rabbit hole and asks: What do I really want?,” Carolin added.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Since then, the franchise spurred star-studded sequel “Magic Mike XXL” and a touring act, “Magic Mike Live.” Tatum assured audiences that the live show’s famous “water dance” will be given a special ode in “Last Dance.”

“I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie,” Tatum explained. “We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the show. There’s a splash zone in the movie, so it’s a for real thing.”

The origin of the third film can be charted back to director Soderbergh, who convinced Tatum to go for one “Last Dance” as Magic Mike.

“In my opinion, we had chewed up all the meat on the bone, story-wise,” Tatum told IndieWire . “We didn’t plan on making a second one. Then all of our ancillary characters were so good and fun that we felt like, ‘Let’s do another movie and give those characters more real estate that we didn’t have before.’ Once we did that, we felt like there was no other story. Let’s just like get out of jail.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’

Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Trevor Noah Slams Racist Response to Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’: ‘We’re Doing This Again?’

Trevor Noah does not want to be part of a world with racist trolls. After the first footage of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” featured lead star Halle Bailey singing “Part of Your World,” the teaser trailer received online backlash, triggering 1.5 million “dislikes” on YouTube before the rating feature was disabled. Bailey was cast as Ariel in 2019, leading to a #NotMyAriel racist Twitter campaign. The new teaser for the film reignited the color-blind casting debate. “Really, people — we’re doing this again?” Trevor Noah slammed the criticism that Bailey looks “nothing like” the animated Ariel from the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Close To Settling Bitter Divorce After Fighting Over 'Magic Mike' Profits

Channing Tatum & his ex Jenna Dewan are inching close to finalizing a settlement in their never-ending divorce war, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old Step Up actress has informed the court that she handed over her final report on her finances, including her income and expenses. The filing means the couple is in the final stages of negotiations and is exchanging information to aid the settlement talks. The movement is progress for the couple who have struggled to hash out a deal for years. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one of the major sticking points...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
The Independent

‘I played a Texan meth addict paedophile’: Eddie Redmayne reflects on film that scored 5% on Rotten Tomatoes

Eddie Redmayne has reminisced on his acting career and the years before he earned his A-list status in Hollywood. Prior to the 40-year-old British actor’s critically acclaimed roles in 2012’s Les Miserables, 2014’s The Theory of Everything, and 2015’s The Danish Girl, he starred in a number of films that weren’t as well-received. Speaking to Vanity Fair about his latest thriller, The Good Nurse – in which he stars opposite Jessica Chastain – Redmayne discussed his earlier projects.“The truth is, you do a load of work before anyone sees any of the work you've done,” the Oscar-winning actor admitted.“So...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Magic Mike Xxl#Film Star#Hbo Max#Franch
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy