Maurizio Cattelan Responds to Copyright Infringement Lawsuit, Saying He Created Viral Banana Sculpture ‘Without Knowledge’ of Other Artist’s Work

By Tessa Solomon
 3 days ago
Artist Maurizio Cattelan has doubled down on his denial that his viral sculpture comprised of a banana duct-taped to a wall copied another artist’s work. In a new filing, his lawyers claim that Cattelan was unaware the other artwork even existed.

The legal battle over the originality in Cattelan’s buzzy piece, Comedian, began after the Miami-based artist Joe Morford accused Cattelan of infringing the copyright of Morford’s own duct tape sculpture, Banana & Orange. Morford’s work consists of an orange attached to a wall with tape and a banana affixed elsewhere on the wall. Morford says he registered his work in 2020 with the U.S. Copyright Office, and shared images of it on his website and social media platforms.

In July, a federal judge in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami ruled that Morford could take legal action against Cattelan for Comedian , which caused a sensation at the Art Basel Miami Beach fair in 2019. The work “offers insight [into] how we assign worth and what kind of objects we value,” according to a statement from Perrotin gallery, which presented Comedian at the fair.

Cattelan’s motion to dismiss the suit brought by Morford was denied, with Robert N. Scola, Jr., the presiding judge, writing in his decision that Morford had “adequately alleged that Catalan’s Comedian has a substantial similarity to […] elements of Banana & Orange .”

In response to Morford’s legal challenge, Cattelan’s lawyers have cited in their filing 19 “affirmative defense” arguments. The document was submitted by Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLC in Florida on behalf of Cattelan’s New York legal representation. The court documents states that Cattelan “independently created his work, Comedian , without knowledge of or reference to Plaintiff’s work, Banana & Orange .” According to the documents, Cattelan sold three copies, as well as two proofs, for more than $390,000.

Cattelan said that Morford’s allegation of copyright infringement fails because “he cannot establish that Defendant [Cattelan] had the requisite access to Plaintiff’s work, Banana & Orange, before Defendant created his work, Comedian.” Cattelan also challenges Morford’s copyright registration, saying that the latter “did not register copyright for his work, Banana & Orange , prior to the creation and/or exhibition of Defendant’s work, Comedian .”

Cattelan’s filing adds that the Morford’s inclusion of “a useful article, namely duct tape, and items appearing in nature, namely oranges and bananas” does not satisfy the “degree of originality” required for the U.S. Copyright Act.

Cattelan also challenged Morford’s “degree of originality” in his June motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The Italian artist argued that the presence of “additional elements in Banana & Orange —namely, an orange, the green background, and the use of masking tape borders—weigh against a finding of substantial similarity.”

Judge Scola, however, disagreed with his argument, stating, “While using silver duct tape to affix a banana to a wall may not espouse the highest degree of creativity, its absurd and farcical nature meets the ‘minimal degree of creativity’ needed to qualify as original.”

ARTnews

Jailed Dissident Artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara Wins $50,000 Award

Cuban dissident artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara—whose imprisonment by the Cuban government drew international condemnation from human rights groups—is one of six artists to receive the inaugural Prince Claus Impact award. Each recipient will receive €50,000 (roughly the same amount in U.S. dollars). The biannual award, established in 2021, are presented to artists and cultural leaders “in recognition of both the excellent quality of their work and of their positive contribution to the development of their society,” according to the Prince Claus Dutch fund, an independent organization based in Amsterdam. The six recipients were chosen by a jury consisting of the Mexican curator Pablo León...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Emma Webster Is Reinventing Landscape Painting Using VR Technology

Emma Webster is not a landscape painter but a painter of landscapes. The differentiation is slight yet significant, the nuance indicating that the British American artist’s paintings are imaginative collages depicting her own ecosystems, separate from what we might see out a window. Though recognizable forms (trees, caves, flowers) abound, the final images are more akin to ethereal, haunting dreamscapes than realistic images of nature. Through her practice, she redefines painting as something that forges new relationships between artist and artwork, between artwork and viewer, between humans and their (un)natural surroundings. A suite of 11 new paintings exemplifies the Los Angeles–based artist’s...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

Artist Bharti Kher’s Monumental Ancestor Is Now Guarding Central Park

A towering mother is stationed at Central Park’s mouth. She’s 18-feet-tall with a body of painted bronze. The heads of her 23 children sprout from her womb, belly, shoulders, and back. Her expression is kind: all passersby—and any who may spot her from the distance—are welcome within her embrace. Titled, Ancestor, she’s the work of Bharti Kher, a New Delhi– and London-based artist whose practice collapses daily ritual and ancient symbol, sacred objects and ephemera into new forms. Her creations—sometimes painting, sculpture, or installation—explore individual and collective relations to the cultural past. If we’re not content with history, Kher proposes, manifest a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Closely Watched Photographer Awol Erizku Gets New York Gallery Representation

Awol Erizku, a photographer whose work has appeared in major publications and museums, has joined the roster of Sean Kelly, which will represent him alongside London’s Ben Brown Fine Arts. Erizku creates photographs and installations that consider the representation of Black sitters throughout history. Many know him for photographing a pregnant Beyoncé, although his pictures have also included a portrait of the poet Amanda Gorman and more conceptual works. He has also made constructions of found materials, like basketball hoops, plaster Pharaoh busts, American flags, and masks. Born in Ethiopia and raised in the South Bronx, Erizku has been the subject of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Florida State
ARTnews

BTS’s RM reveals the major artworks in his collection, including a recently purchased $1.2M Roni Horn

RM, the 27-year-old leader of the Korean pop group BTS and an avid art collector and influencer, released a new video on YouTube in late July and several Instagram posts showing off his recent art-related travels and apparent growing art collection to fans. Most prominent among the works was a $1.2 million sculpture by American multidisciplinary artist Roni Horn titled Untitled (But the boomerang that returns is not the same one I threw), 2013–17. The work, a translucent, solid glass cylinder, is titled after a literary quote, like other works in the series. In this case, the quote comes from Sputnik...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

$19 M. Worth of Antiquities Returned to Italy

Authorities returned nearly 60 antiquities worth an estimated $19 million to Italy in a repatriation ceremony on Monday. Around a third of the objects had been seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Fabrizio Di Michele, Consul General of Italy, was among the Italian officials present at the ceremony to receive the items on behalf of the Italian government. In a statement, Di Michele applauded the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Homeland Security, who conducted investigations that led to the recovery of the artifacts. He called their ongoing efforts “tireless and steadfast.” Last week, reports circulated that the Met...
POLITICS
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
TRAFFIC
ARTnews

Prominent Egyptologist Claims He Has Discovered the Lost Mummy of Queen Nefertiti

A prominent Egyptologist has boldly claimed to have solved one archaeology’s greatest mysteries: the location of Queen Nefertiti’s mummified remains.  Zahi Hawass, the previous Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs in Egypt, is part of the Egypt-led team that undertook a high-profile excavation in Luxor’s Valley of the Kings that allegedly uncovered amulets once owned by King Tut. The team announced last December that they had also unearthed several unnamed mummies, one of which Hawass believes is the famed ruler. “We already have DNA from the 18th dynasty mummies, from Akhenaten to Amenhotep II or III, and there are two unnamed mummies labeled KV21a...
SCIENCE
Person
Maurizio Cattelan
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
ARTnews

‘Startling Discoveries’: An Underpainting Was Found Beneath Vermeer ‘Milkmaid’ Painting

Advanced scanning technology has revealed two objects that were later painted over in Johannes Vermeer’s 1657–58 painting The Milkmaid, providing new insight into the Dutch painter’s artistic process. These “startling discoveries” were announced Thursday at a press conference at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is planning a major Vermeer exhibition next year. The recent scans showed an underpainting, an initial outline of the composition that provides a base on which the painting is layered. Originally, this underpainting included a jug holder and a fire basket that Vermeer subsequently painted over. “So much work had already been done on The Milkmaid that we never...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Remnants of Ancient Roman Turret Discovered at Hadrian’s Wall in England

Remnants of a turret from Hadrian’s Wall were unearthed by archaeologists during construction work for student accommodations in Ouseburn, near Newcastle, England. Hadrian’s Wall was a defensive fortification that spanned 73 miles across Roman Britain. Sixteen stone forts were built every 1,000 paces, with 80 milecastles, turrets and 6 supply forts set in between. Construction along the Stanegate Road route began in 122 CE and took seven years to complete. The turret is the only known example of its kind that has been found east of Newcastle. Additionally, the team uncovered a wall ditch and six berm obstacle pits. The finds...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Digital Foundation APENFT’s Call for Submissions

The digital art marketplace APENFT Foundation has announced its second open call for submissions for its $100 million Art Dream Fund. The contest will select 14 winners, who will share cash prizes totaling more than $100,000 across four award categories and have their works displayed in online and offline exhibitions, art fairs, and auctions internationally. Winners will also be connected with opportunities to participate in workshops and artist residencies, collaborate with renowned brands, and benefit from crossover marketing. Registration is open through October 30, 2022. With the theme of “Post-human Age,” the call invites creators of any age or nationality to...
CHARITIES
ARTnews

Centuries-Old Roman Mosaic Repatriated to Italy

A 2,000-year-old Italian mosaic depicting Medusa has been returned to the Italian government by U.S. authorities. The artifact, which had been held in a storage facility in Los Angeles since the 1980s, was recovered by the the FBI, which first announced the repatriation on Wednesday. The bureau’s unit overseeing crimes related to artworks began working on the case in late 2020 after receiving a tip from an attorney with knowledge of the mosaic’s owner, who was a client. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of either individuals. According to officials involved the case, the mosaic appeared in “cultural property records” in 1909. Then, in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Prehistoric Carvings Discovered at 4,000-Year-Old Stone Circle in Ireland

A series of prehistoric carvings was found at the Grange Stone Circle in Lough Gur, County Limerick, Ireland, last month, the Irish government announced in a statement Tuesday. Lighting techniques developed by an archaeological photographer revealed concentric circles and arcs carved along the back and sides of an entrance stone. Leading Irish archaeological photographer Ken Williams has developed different methods of lighting stones that have allowed him to see more minute details such as the discovered carvings. When he was recently checking on the site, he noticed the presence of concentric circles and arcs along the back and sides of a...
WORLD
ARTnews

Former Orlando Museum of Art Trustees Claim They Tried to Avert Basquiat Scandal

Former trustees of the Orlando Museum of Art have spoken out about the circumstances of their dismissal amid fallout from an exhibition of paintings attributed to Jean-Michel Basquiat. Five ex-trustees told the Orlando Sentinel that museum leadership withheld information about the FBI’s investigation of the purported Basquiat artworks. According to their statement, the former board chair, Cynthia Brumback, did not inform the board that the OMA had been served an FBI subpoena. They claimed they learned of the situation through the media. The former trustees allege that when they called for a meeting to discuss Brumback’s handling of the situation, the members...
ORLANDO, FL
ARTnews

A Joyous, Novel Fundraiser Brings Together 50 Artists for David Zwirner Exhibition

Isn’t it amazing? That will likely be the case for a new exhibition opening Friday at David Zwirner in New York, titled “A Maze Zanine, Amaze Zaning, A Mezzaning, Meza-9” that brings together the work of 50 artists benefiting Performance Space New York. Proceeds from sales made through the exhibition, which is organized by four artists—Kerstin Brätsch, Ei Arakawa, Laura Owens, and Nicole Eisenman—will allow the nonprofit to expand its programming and offer artist fellowships. “As soon as Jenny Schlenzka and Pati Hertling at Performance Space enlisted these four artists to organize this show, it was clear this would be something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Scenes from Frieze Seoul 2022

Frieze Seoul, which launched its first-ever edition on Friday at the Coex Convention & Exhibition Center, is right now hosting 110 exhibitors from around the world. On offer are works by masters like Roy Lichtenstein, Pablo Picasso, and Andy Warhol, as well as contemporary artists Do Ho Suh, Anish Kapoor, and Damien Hirst. While there have been parties, performances, and exhibitions throughout the South Korean capital, Frieze Seoul is currently the main event. It continues through Monday. (Meanwhile, Kiaf and its satellite fair Kiaf Plus are also ongoing, with the former also at the Coex center.) Below are scenes from the opening of Frieze Seoul. More from ARTnews.comEmma Webster Is Reinventing Landscape Painting Using VR TechnologyPace Gallery Can't Stop Expanding in Seoul, Where It Has Upgraded in High StyleHow One Gallery Association Made South Korea's Art Scene the International Star It Is TodayBest of ARTnews.comFrom Animals in Formaldehyde to NFTs, Here Are Five of Damien Hirst’s Most Controversial Works to DateEthel Reed, the Early 20th Century's Most Famous Female Poster Artist, Gets a Long-Overdue New York SurveyWhy Thomas Gainsborough’s Iconic 'Blue Boy' Was Once the Most Famous Painting in the World
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sculpture
ARTnews

Artist Korakrit Arunanondchai Brings His Delirious and Intimate Films to Seoul

The artist Korakrit Arunanondchai spent the last decade establishing himself as one of those very rare figures who is able to ride the international art circuit with apparent ease, landing in each new city with alluring new work—a heady video; denim paintings that he bleached, burned, and mended; or some rococo installation incorporating those things and a lot more. In 2019, alone, he appeared in six biennials in five countries: Venice, Istanbul, Singapore, Performa and the Whitney in New York, and the Asian Art Biennial in Taichung, Taiwan. He was making art that toyed with identity, brushed aside the boundaries between mediums,...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Actor Robert Pattinson Curates an Auction at Sotheby’s in New York

Actor Robert Pattinson has picked six artworks that will sell at Sotheby’s this month. Those pieces will be on view in New York from September 23 through 29, prior to the auction on September 30. The English actor became famous for roles in movies such as Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), the Twilight Saga (2008–12), The Lighthouse (2019), and most recently, The Batman (2022). In 2010, he was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine and was featured in the Forbes “Celebrity 100” list. “What I look for is when a piece...
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Obama Portraits Unveiled, Eco Artist Newton Harrison Dies at 89, and More: Morning Links for September 8, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The HeadlinesTHE BIG REVEAL. The White House hosted a ceremony on Wednesday for the unveiling of the official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. For his, the former president tapped artist Robert McCurdy, who created a photorealistic painting. “Presidents so often get airbrushed, they even take on a mythical status,” the former president said, according to the Washington Post, as he explained his choice , adding that “presidents and first ladies are human beings like everyone else.” The former first lady’s was done by Sharon Sprung, who told the New York Times that Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma...
POTUS
ARTnews

Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists

What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple, according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue. Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground.  Previous theories about the site,...
RELIGION
ARTnews

ARTnews

