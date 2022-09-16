The Bulldogs travel to South Carolina for SEC opener on Saturday

The Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Columbia, South Carolina for their SEC opener on Saturday against the Gamecocks.

Williams Bryce Stadium is known for its noise, but Coach Kirby Smart says his team likes it that way. “The guys are excited. I think any time you get an SEC road opponent... Something about going on the road that you embrace that,” said Smart.

Tight End Brock Bowers said the coaches crank up the volume at practice to get them ready. “We do crowd noise over the last week or so. It’s hard to hear sometimes,” he said. To compensate, Bowers said they do a lot of hand signals on offence to communicate.

Two years ago when the Dawgs won in Columbia, the crowd was limited due to COVID.

