Athens, GA

The Bulldogs travel to South Carolina for SEC opener on Saturday

 3 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Columbia, South Carolina for their SEC opener on Saturday against the Gamecocks.

Williams Bryce Stadium is known for its noise, but Coach Kirby Smart says his team likes it that way. “The guys are excited. I think any time you get an SEC road opponent... Something about going on the road that you embrace that,” said Smart.

Tight End Brock Bowers said the coaches crank up the volume at practice to get them ready. “We do crowd noise over the last week or so. It’s hard to hear sometimes,” he said. To compensate, Bowers said they do a lot of hand signals on offence to communicate.

Two years ago when the Dawgs won in Columbia, the crowd was limited due to COVID.

Listen to all of the Georgia Bulldogs action on 95.5 WSB, at wsbradio.com, and in the WSB Radio app. Game coverage starts at 8AM, kickoff is a noon on your Home of the Dawgs, WSB!

Georgia at Missouri kickoff time set

ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Oct. 1, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Missouri in Columbia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised by the SEC Network according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 25-3. ©2022 Cox...
COLUMBIA, MO
South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'

The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

