ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Deputies investigate sexual assault near Swamp Rabbit Trail

By Bill Bates
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lEpQ_0hySRYl300

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a sexual assault investigation Friday afternoon near Swamp Rabbit Trail.

According to deputies, they received a call from someone on the Swamp Rabbit Trail who was made aware of the situation.

The victim was reportedly assaulted by a person she was in a vehicle with after they drove to an abandoned building located in the 200 block of Old Bleachery Road, deputies said.

The suspect, a light-skinned black man whom the victim was familiar with, allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted the victim while armed with a gun.

Deputies said the victim was able to escape and run to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, where she flagged down someone for help.

7NEWS will update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Highway 72 near Crystal Bay Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when they went off the roadway and hit a tree. The motorcyclist was pronounced […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree. Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Saturday, Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun fatally struck Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy