ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Comments / 1

Related
WTHI

Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
10 Tampa Bay

30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City. The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.
PLANT CITY, FL
WKRC

Nationwide pet adoption campaign helps record number of pets find homes

NEW YORK (WKRC) - A national pet adoption and donation campaign hit record numbers in its efforts to "clear the shelters." Clear the Shelters 2022, a campaign through NBCUniversal Local, was able to find over 161,000 pets across the country homes during the month of August, the highest single-year adoption total in its eight-year history.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Pleasanton, CA
State
California State
Pleasanton, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday

SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
DogTime

150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert

A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Cat Rescue Adoption#Dog Rescue Adoption#Animal Shelters#Pet Lover#Care#Valley Humane Society#Shelter Animals Count
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy