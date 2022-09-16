Read full article on original website
Related
Dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
WTHI
Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City. The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.
WKRC
Nationwide pet adoption campaign helps record number of pets find homes
NEW YORK (WKRC) - A national pet adoption and donation campaign hit record numbers in its efforts to "clear the shelters." Clear the Shelters 2022, a campaign through NBCUniversal Local, was able to find over 161,000 pets across the country homes during the month of August, the highest single-year adoption total in its eight-year history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
Tulsa SPCA in need of “urgent support” after owner surrenders 34 dogs
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa SPCA said they were recently asked to assist law enforcement with a case where there was a large number of small dogs in one home. The owner willingly surrendered all dogs, and Tulsa SPCA said they agreed to accept the dogs into their program. Now,...
Dog Who Survived Being Thrown Out of Truck Finds Forever Home
Rescuers said Freya was lucky to be alive after she was found to be frightened, underweight, and suffering from fleas.
150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert
A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
All 4,000 beagles have been rescued from breeding facility closed after animal welfare violations
It took nearly six weeks, but all 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a now-closed breeding facility in Virginia. The pups have been flown across the country, and rescue groups around the nation are working to find them homes. The last 312 dogs were removed from the facility Wednesday, the...
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's plea as no one wants to adopt this Lonely Hearts Club pup who spent whole life in shelter
This gorgeous dog has so much to offer. Despite beingdeaf, Lacey is a delight to have around. The shelter staff are absolutely heartbroken to see that after spending almost all her life with them, this special pet is still a Lonely Hearts Club member, waiting for her forever home. She...
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s agony as they find an abandoned terrified dog in their car park first thing in the morning
With the cost-of-living crisis affecting everyone, the rescue centres across the UK are overwhelmed and fear that the worst is yet to come. This terrified Shih Tzu Mimi was heartlessly abandoned in Freshfields Animal Rescue’s car park and discovered by a worker in the morning. It’s impossible to imagine what this poor pup must have gone through.
Comments / 1