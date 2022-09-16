The risk of cancer in young adults is rising at an alarming rate—and is expected to keep increasing with every new generation, according to new research. A study published in Nature Reviews: Clinical Oncology that was focused on changes in the incidence of early-onset cancer globally found that since the 1990s, there has been a significant increase in many types of cancer among those under 50 including breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, and pancreas cancer.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO