Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois set to eliminate cash bail on January 1st, 2023, users on social media have begun likening it to the horror movie series “The Purge.” The “Purge” movies take place in a dystopian future where the American government legalizes any and all criminal activity, including murder, for an annual 24 […]
Week in Review: Illinois Google Lawsuit • SAFE-T Act explained • new computer scam

CHICAGO - Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos could get a piece of a $100 million settlement, a new state law that takes effect next year is spurring pushback from Illinois law enforcement, and the Chicago FBI is warning residents of a new computer scam targeting older Illinoisans.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?

It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
Thousands Of Illinois Residents Receive New COVID Booster Shot

A number of Illinois residents are receiving the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot. As of Friday, health officials say nearly 189-thousand Illinoisans have received a dose of the updated vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of the month. Data indicates that daily vaccination numbers have jumped to the highest level seen since early February, during a major surge of the Omicron variant.
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?

With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off

(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
Two Illinois counties file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two Illinois States Attorneys are suing over the SAFE-T Act, a law getting attention for its elimination of cash bail. According to separate press releases, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow are filing the suits. Defendants listed include Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul in both, along with Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in Will county’s litigation.
