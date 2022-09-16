Read full article on original website
Related
COVID update: Illinois reports 2,492 new cases, 10 new deaths
Illinois reported 2,492 new COVID cases and 10 new deaths Friday.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Shot Numbers, State Metrics
Illinois health officials released new number showing just how many people have received the new COVID booster shots in the state during its initial rollout so far. The numbers come as the state reports another decline in its weekly metrics, though 20 counties remain at a "high community level" for the virus.
wmay.com
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois set to eliminate cash bail on January 1st, 2023, users on social media have begun likening it to the horror movie series “The Purge.” The “Purge” movies take place in a dystopian future where the American government legalizes any and all criminal activity, including murder, for an annual 24 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois Google Lawsuit • SAFE-T Act explained • new computer scam
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos could get a piece of a $100 million settlement, a new state law that takes effect next year is spurring pushback from Illinois law enforcement, and the Chicago FBI is warning residents of a new computer scam targeting older Illinoisans.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
959theriver.com
Thousands Of Illinois Residents Receive New COVID Booster Shot
A number of Illinois residents are receiving the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot. As of Friday, health officials say nearly 189-thousand Illinoisans have received a dose of the updated vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of the month. Data indicates that daily vaccination numbers have jumped to the highest level seen since early February, during a major surge of the Omicron variant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Change in State COVID Guidelines Take Effect
Changes to Illinois' COVID guidelines take effect Friday, one day after the governor announced them. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s...
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?
With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
Gov. Pritzker is Making Changes to Illinois COVID Requirements. Here's What's Different
As COVID continues to evolve, so too are Illinois' strategies and requirements for mitigating the virus. And on Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration announced changes to the state's COVID mitigation strategy, specifically as it relates to testing and schools. According to a statement from Pritzker's office, beginning Friday, unvaccinated employees...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation
Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
wmay.com
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
25newsnow.com
Two Illinois counties file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two Illinois States Attorneys are suing over the SAFE-T Act, a law getting attention for its elimination of cash bail. According to separate press releases, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow are filing the suits. Defendants listed include Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul in both, along with Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in Will county’s litigation.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3