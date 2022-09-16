ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

fox2detroit.com

Life-sized skeletons taking over downtown Northville again this fall

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 100 life-sized skeletons will adorn the streets of downtown Northville soon. This year's Skeletons are Alive kicks off Oct. 7 with a launch party in Town Square, across from the Marquis Theatre on Main Street. Enjoy music, food trucks, a photo booth, and family entertainment, including a balloon artist, and more to begin the Halloween tradition.
NORTHVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Downriver community divided over floral mural on Southgate hair salon

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Downriver community is divided over a floral mural showcased on the building of a Southgate hair salon looking to refresh its image. The city told the establishment’s owner that the colorful painting must be removed, and it is not sitting well with community members who’ve fallen in love with the display.
SOUTHGATE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland's Eloise Asylum to deliver terror for second season

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eloise Asylum in Westland is opening for its second season of haunts Saturday. The haunted house opened last year in the Kay Beard Building of the former Eloise psychiatric hospital. Long rumored to be haunted, Eloise has a dark past that dates back to the...
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hoverboard falls into Detroit River

A hoverboard demonstration over the weekend ended when the board flipped, sending the rider into the Detroit River. Video courtesy of Lorenzo Smith.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oktoberfest events are underway

Grab your favorite beer stein. Oktoberfest, a German-themed festival is underway at many metro Detroit bars and restaurants. Events include plenty of steins brimming with German beer, warm pretzels, sausages and schnitzel. Oktoberfest begins in mid-September and spans two weeks. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 30955 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak and 57695...
DETROIT, MI

