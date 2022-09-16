Read full article on original website
Life-sized skeletons taking over downtown Northville again this fall
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 100 life-sized skeletons will adorn the streets of downtown Northville soon. This year's Skeletons are Alive kicks off Oct. 7 with a launch party in Town Square, across from the Marquis Theatre on Main Street. Enjoy music, food trucks, a photo booth, and family entertainment, including a balloon artist, and more to begin the Halloween tradition.
Ready to get scared? Erebus haunted house opens for the season this weekend
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac opens for another season of scares this week. Beginning Friday night, walk through more than ½ mile of horror over four floors. Last year, Erebus expanded the haunt with two new attractions – Attack on Area 51 and The Chop House.
Downriver community divided over floral mural on Southgate hair salon
SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Downriver community is divided over a floral mural showcased on the building of a Southgate hair salon looking to refresh its image. The city told the establishment’s owner that the colorful painting must be removed, and it is not sitting well with community members who’ve fallen in love with the display.
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
Westland's Eloise Asylum to deliver terror for second season
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eloise Asylum in Westland is opening for its second season of haunts Saturday. The haunted house opened last year in the Kay Beard Building of the former Eloise psychiatric hospital. Long rumored to be haunted, Eloise has a dark past that dates back to the...
'There are no words to describe it': Theatre Bizarre, a massive, elaborate masquerade party, is coming back to Detroit
Preparations have been underway for months, and now with “spooky season” just around the corner, it’s almost time for the “world’s most spectacular masquerade party” – Theatre Bizarre in Detroit.
Detroit Zoo's 8th annual Hero Walk benefits Autism Alliance of Michigan
On Saturday, the Detroit Zoo hosted the 8th annual Hero Walk which benefits Autism Alliance of Michigan. It's the largest gathering of the autism community in the state and provides resource, information and more for families throughout the state.
Michigan Robber Helps Steal 76+ Guns, Friend Turns On Him For Reward Money
The robberies took place in Westland and Dearborn Heights.
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
Unique Marie Antoinette’s Palace Inspired Mansion For Sale in Detroit
France is calling your name, but it's just a short drive away. At least that's the ambiance you'll experience inside the historical Book Mansion in Detroit currently on the market. Built in 1911 for James Burgess Book Jr., and designed by renowned architect, Louis Kamper, the mansion is modeled after...
Watch: Hoverboard rider falls into Detroit River during auto show demonstration
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hoverboard flipped into the Detroit River during an auto show demonstration Sunday. The rider was over the river showing off the board when the board flipped over, sending the rider head-first into the water. Coast Guard boats nearby responded to help them out of the water.
Metro Detroit native shares his experience navigating the Queen’s death
LONDON – One of the thousands of mourners in London experiencing this historic time is a man who used to live in Rochester Hills. Cameron Taylor shared his experience with Local 4, “we got the notification pop up advising us not to go into the queue.”. While Cameron...
Hoverboard falls into Detroit River
A hoverboard demonstration over the weekend ended when the board flipped, sending the rider into the Detroit River. Video courtesy of Lorenzo Smith.
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 88-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Bingo Blockbuster ticket at a BP gas station at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. "I purchased four Bingo tickets while I...
Oktoberfest events are underway
Grab your favorite beer stein. Oktoberfest, a German-themed festival is underway at many metro Detroit bars and restaurants. Events include plenty of steins brimming with German beer, warm pretzels, sausages and schnitzel. Oktoberfest begins in mid-September and spans two weeks. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 30955 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak and 57695...
Detroit Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets available for $29 for limited time
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Catch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Detroit on Dec. 29. From now through the end of the week, or until they run out, tickets to the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows at Little Caesars Arena are $29. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army and Gilda’s Club.
Orphaned polar bear ‘thriving’ at Detroit Zoo following departure of grizzly bear friend
ROYAL OAK, MI – Laerka the polar bear is doing just fine. Many visitors to the Detroit Zoo expressed concern about the young polar bear after her companion, Jebbie the grizzly bear, was moved to a wildlife facility last week. But according to staff at the Royal Oak facility,...
