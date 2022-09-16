Read full article on original website
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
Stolen Antique Auto
There is a cash reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a 1935 black Ford Slantback auto. It has been reported stolen from the area of east Amarillo Boulevard and North Garfield Street on Tuesday, August 30. The last six numbers of the VIN are 761596. Your information could...
Celebrate America
October First is the day Hodgetown and the Amarillo Symphony will Celebrate America. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Hodgetown with the Symphony concert starting at 7:30. It’s scheduled to have a flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight and will end with a giant fireworks display. The...
McDonald’s Give Back Day
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble
If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
TxDOT announces lane closures for the week of September 18
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo District Department of Transportation(TxDOT) announced on social media various lane closures for the week of September 18. According to TxDOT, the following lane closures for the week of September 18 include: I-40 I-40 eastbound Grand to Whitaker: The left and center lanes will be closed daily from 9 a.m. […]
Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
Washington Examiner
Dozens of rounds fired and police officer shot at Texas fair: Report
A shooting at a Texas fair on Monday sent people scrambling and has reportedly left a police officer injured. The incident occurred at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo, Texas. A police officer was reportedly shot during the incident, according to local outlet News Channel 10. More than a dozen apparent gunshots could be heard in video purportedly of the incident obtained by local outlet Fox 3.
Hocus Pocus In The Park
Come out for Hocus Pocus in the park on Saturday October 8th. The free event will take place at 5pm inside Memorial Park. Activities include treats, prizes, local food and trucks, and a whole bunch of candy stations. Popcorn will be provided by Texas Goody’s Popcorn and Treats. You...
What caused Amarillo’s sudden increase in gas prices?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to GasBuddy, the average Amarillo gas price went up by more than 24 cents in the past week, but other regions are not seeing the same type of increase. Judy Stark, the president of the Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association (PPROA), said there are likely several reasons for the […]
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday
The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
Who’s honoring National cheeseburger day on Sept. 18
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The cheeseburger may be in every fast-food restaurant today but the first to ever serve a burger under the name “The Cheeseburger” was Louis Ballast, owner of Denver’s Humpty Dumpty Drive-In. Ballast acquired the name “The Cheeseburger” on March 5 1935 according to Denverpost.com. National Cheeseburger Day will be Sunday, Sept. 18 […]
1 man indicted for east Amarillo homicide in July
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County District Court in relation to a late July homicide that reportedly occurred at a school park in east Amarillo. According to an indictment filed in Potter County District Court on Sept. 15, 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos was indicted for the alleged homicide that […]
COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the petition to kill the financing plan to renovate and expand the Civic Center is not valid. A news release says Texas law and the city charter require an affidavit or oath of authenticity from the people who circulated it.
I Could Do Without the Names
Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
