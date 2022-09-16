ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo

It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Stolen Antique Auto

There is a cash reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a 1935 black Ford Slantback auto. It has been reported stolen from the area of east Amarillo Boulevard and North Garfield Street on Tuesday, August 30. The last six numbers of the VIN are 761596. Your information could...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
City
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Celebrate America

October First is the day Hodgetown and the Amarillo Symphony will Celebrate America. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Hodgetown with the Symphony concert starting at 7:30. It’s scheduled to have a flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight and will end with a giant fireworks display. The...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

McDonald’s Give Back Day

SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble

If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron James
KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Need For Speed#Nitro#The Amarillo Dragway#Touching Voodoo
Washington Examiner

Dozens of rounds fired and police officer shot at Texas fair: Report

A shooting at a Texas fair on Monday sent people scrambling and has reportedly left a police officer injured. The incident occurred at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo, Texas. A police officer was reportedly shot during the incident, according to local outlet News Channel 10. More than a dozen apparent gunshots could be heard in video purportedly of the incident obtained by local outlet Fox 3.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hocus Pocus In The Park

Come out for Hocus Pocus in the park on Saturday October 8th. The free event will take place at 5pm inside Memorial Park. Activities include treats, prizes, local food and trucks, and a whole bunch of candy stations. Popcorn will be provided by Texas Goody’s Popcorn and Treats. You...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday

The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Who’s honoring National cheeseburger day on Sept. 18

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The cheeseburger may be in every fast-food restaurant today but the first to ever serve a burger under the name “The Cheeseburger” was Louis Ballast, owner of Denver’s Humpty Dumpty Drive-In. Ballast acquired the name “The Cheeseburger” on March 5 1935 according to Denverpost.com. National Cheeseburger Day will be Sunday, Sept. 18 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the petition to kill the financing plan to renovate and expand the Civic Center is not valid. A news release says Texas law and the city charter require an affidavit or oath of authenticity from the people who circulated it.
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

I Could Do Without the Names

Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy