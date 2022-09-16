ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Potential threat to the community’: Springfield Police looking for deadly shooting suspect

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

UPDATE 4:30 P.M. – Springfield Police have released the names of the victim and the identity of the suspect in Friday morning’s shooting.

The man who was killed has been identified as Charles Tart. Tart was 52 years old and was from Springfield. His family has been notified of his death.

Police identified the suspect as Robert Parmley, Jr. Parmley is 40 years old and is from Springfield. SPD sent a photo of Parmley and of the vehicle he was driving.

Photos courtesy of Springfield Police

The suspect left the scene in a silver 2006 Ford Expedition with a license plate of MO TJ2G1L.

His location is not known and police said Parmley should be considered armed and dangerous and a potential threat to the community.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the 14th homicide for 2022.

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are investigating after a shooting on North Lyon Avenue near Calhoun Street Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area because gunshots were heard just before 10:15 Friday morning. When officers arrived, they found a man’s body in a car. Police said the man had been shot to death and that the wounds were not self-inflicted.

Laclede Co. man charged with burning, pepper-spraying children

Lt. Mark Foos with SPD said officers believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Police have not released the man’s name and are not sharing suspect information as of 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division and the Homicide Response Team will be processing the scene and canvassing the nearby neighborhood to look for anyone who may have seen or heard anything.

This story is developing. We will share updates here as we learn more.

