Silver Alert canceled for Columbia City girl
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Police are asking for help finding a girl who went missing Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said the girl was last seen in the 7500 block of E. Hiler Road in Columbia City, Indiana around 7 a.m. Monday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Ohio parents face arrest warrants and a grandmother is in custody after deputies in Ohio found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO...
Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana's near-total abortion ban
A Monroe County special judge is now considering a pause on Indiana's near-total ban on abortion. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Community mourns loss of Richmond police K9 officer …. Smoke detector information that just may save a life. Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence. Hamilton...
IN Focus: Indiana’s abortion law takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS – As lawmakers on Capitol Hill see a proposal for a national abortion ban, Indiana’s new abortion guidelines are now in effect. September 15 was the first day abortions were largely outlawed except in cases of rape, incest, “lethal fetal anomaly,” and to prevent substantial impairment to the life or health of a pregnant woman.
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana’s gasoline use tax. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for October. The calculation shows the rate starting September 1 will be 22 cents per gallon, down from 24 cents in September.
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Indiana announces ‘Air Quality Action Day’ for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 18 has been declared an “Air Quality Action Day” in Indiana, as announced by the state’s department of environmental management. IDEM released a statement Saturday saying that starting at midnight and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected. Due to potentially high ozone levels, IDEM is advising that children and the elderly, as well as those with heart or lung conditions, should reduce or avoid heavy exertion or work outdoors.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
