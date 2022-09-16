OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Oroville Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the fire happened around 3 a.m. near Las Plumas Avenue. A person called in with one witness saying they saw a truck on fire and heard explosions. The witness said they heard at least two explosions before the fire department was on scene.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO