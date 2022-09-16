Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Wing Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 32 [Tehama, CA
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Mile Marker 8.74. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 7:30 p.m., near mile marker 8.74. According to reports, a westbound Toyota 4-Runner crossed the double yellow lines on State Route 32. The vehicle continued on the eastbound lanes, off to the south shoulder, and into a tree.
actionnewsnow.com
18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
actionnewsnow.com
Is your child safe in their car seat? Let CHP help
REDDING, Calif. - Is your child safe in their car seat? It’s not a bad idea to triple check. The CHP says many car seats are not quite properly installed and they’re happy to help. Thursday officers with the California Highway Patrol and Redding Police Department set up...
actionnewsnow.com
SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man sentenced for 2 shootings, including ATV rider
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two shootings in Butte County, including the shooting of a man riding an ATV in Oroville in June, District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 36-year-old Jason Kraft was sentenced to 15 years after he was convicted...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County compliance check leads to discovery of fentanyl
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than one ounce of fentanyl was found when the Tehama County Probation Department conducted a compliance check in the Red Bluff area. Authorities said they also found a digital scale and ammunition. All of the items were collected and the person is facing new felony...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
actionnewsnow.com
Judge finds evidence to hold Mercy Canyon deadly shooting suspect to answer charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A judge found there was enough evidence to hold 20-year-old Alejandro Armstrong to answer on all charges in connection with the murder of a man at a Redding homeless encampment last year, the Shasta County District Attorney said. Armstrong is charged in connection with the murder...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle out of Oregon: two arrested in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning in Redding after they were caught driving a stolen vehicle. Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, Redding Police responded to a stolen vehicle off of Churn Creek Road. The vehicle had been stolen out of Gresham Oregon, near Portland, and an officer recognized the vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
krcrtv.com
Truck pulling 5th wheel veers off I-5 into embankment in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle off of I-5 around 3:30 this morning in Shasta county just north of the North Street onramp. The driver of the truck pulling a 5th wheel said he was heading from Los Angeles county to Oregon.
actionnewsnow.com
Explosions reported before firefighters knock down vehicle fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Oroville Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the fire happened around 3 a.m. near Las Plumas Avenue. A person called in with one witness saying they saw a truck on fire and heard explosions. The witness said they heard at least two explosions before the fire department was on scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Police find body inside Chico home while serving search warrant
CHICO, Calif. 4:30 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a body inside a home while serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning. Police said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue to serve the search warrant...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected meth, ghost gun found during Paradise traffic stop; 2 arrested
PARADISE, Calif. - Two men were arrested early Thursday morning in Paradise after a traffic stop led to officers locating suspected methamphetamine and a ghost gun, according to the Paradise Police Department. At about 2:45 a.m., an officer pulled a vehicle over on Pentz Road for speeding. As the officer...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for suspect who stole a vehicle in Shasta Lake City
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a suspect they believe stole a vehicle and stole items from a different vehicle Saturday morning in the City of Shasta Lake. At about 3 a.m., deputies say the man was pictured stealing items from a vehicle on Epping Court...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police search for 3 theft suspects
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Detectives are searching for three suspects involved in a truck and trailer theft that happened over the weekend. Redding Police say three unknown suspects trespassed onto a fenced commercial yard on Saturday on the 1500 block of Charles Drive and stole a pickup truck attached to a trailer that had a drag racecar inside, as well as several tools.
actionnewsnow.com
Evacuation zones map launches in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has created a map of 165 evacuation zones in the case there is a fire, flood or chemical spill. Each zone begins with three letters followed by a zone number. Zone numbers start in the northwest corner and are in...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect at large after firing shots at driver, no injuries
OROVILLE, Calif. - Officers are searching for a suspect who fired shots at an occupied vehicle in Oroville Monday night, according to the Oroville Police Department. At about 10:21 p.m., officers responded to 5th Avenue and Robinson Street for a report that someone heard shots, a vehicle taking off and could smell gunsmoke.
krcrtv.com
Shots fired in Oroville neighborhood under investigation by police
OROVILLE, Calif. — On Sept. 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oroville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Robinson Street for alleged shots fired. The caller reported hearing what was believed to be four shots, a vehicle speeding off, and the smell of gun smoke.
