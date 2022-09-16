Read full article on original website
South Arkansas Heritage Museum looks at Old School Days
“Old School Days: Memories of Early Education in Columbia County” is the newest artifact exhibit at the South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main. The exhibit is on display Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 16. Admission to the public is $5.
"Light for the Fight" ceremony October 3 at SAU's Blanchard Hall Fountain
The Rankin College of Business at Southern Arkansas University will sponsor its annual Light for the Fight ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 by the Blanchard Hall Fountain. Sponsored each year by the Business Student Advisory Council (BSAC) in the College of Business, the ceremony is to honor all of those who have battled cancer. This year’s ceremony will feature a guest speaker from the local cancer support group Steel Magnolias.
Lawrence Edward Jones
Lawrence Edward Jones, 54, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held noon Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Unity A.M.E. Church in Magnolia (Free Hope...
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas
COVID-19 active cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55, down three since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,167. Total Deaths: 114. COVID-19 Metrics for Union County. Total...
Louise Marie "Lou" Johnson
Louise Marie "Lou" Johnson, 69, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at the Cottages of Wentworth Place in Magnolia. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at...
Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death
COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
Magnolia School Board opens discussion about artificial turf for outdoor athletic facilities
The Magnolia School Board recently decided to study possible installation of artificial turf at the district’s football, baseball and softball fields. Much discussion around the community has gotten back to the board and it was addressed during the meeting. Board president Mike Waters said it’s estimated that turf for...
Melissa Miller completes 20 years with Peoples Bank
Melissa Miller was recognized by Peoples Bank recently for her 20 years of service. Miller is assistant vice president and head teller at the Main branch. "Melissa is a caring individual who does a great job of serving our customers and managing our main bank's customer service specialists. Her leadership, loyalty and dedication are very much appreciated. Working with her is a pleasure, and all of us at Peoples Bank wish Melissa a happy 20th anniversary," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
CMC buys Advanced Steel Recovery
Commercial Metals Company has acquired Advanced Steel Recovery, LLC (ASR), a leading supplier of recycled ferrous metals located in Southern California. ASR's primary operations include processing and brokering capabilities that efficiently source material for sale into both the domestic and export markets. ASR handles approximately 300,000 tons of scrap annually across its processing, industrial collection, and brokerage platforms.
Poll: Bookstore has support, but profitability questionable
A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think that having a general-interest bookstore is a good idea but would likely fail. Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:. “Could Magnolia support a general-interest bookstore?”. The results:. Nice idea, but probably an unprofitable one in...
SAU hangs with Harding for a half before falling to 1-2 in conference play
SEARCY -- Southern Arkansas trailed No. 7 Harding by just a touchdown at the break of Saturday night's Great American Conference matchup from First Security Stadium, but the host used a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive in the third quarter for a 37-17 win. The Muleriders fall to 1-2 on the...
