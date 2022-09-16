Talking Horses: Tinto can shade the Ayr Gold Cup for the Dods team

Tinto, ridden by Jim Crowley, won the Betway Handicap at Newmarket in 2020. Photograph: George Selwyn/PA

Plenty of backers will look no further than William Haggas’s lightly-raced Khanjar, the favourite at around 9-2, in Saturday’s Ayr Gold Cup, but he was beaten in a big field off a 6lb lower mark in July and has done all his winning on good-to-firm or firm ground.

As a result, he looks at least a couple of points too short for what is always one of the season’s most competitive sprint handicaps, and Fivethousandtoone, a recent winner in a strong time, and Motagally, fourth off a 4lb higher mark last year, both have each-way appeal at around 14-1.

From further down the list, however, Tinto (3.40) could offer even better value at around 25-1.

He was less than two lengths behind Commanche Falls, a stable companion at the Michael Dods yard, in the Stewards’ Cup in July, is 6lb better off on Saturday, and the clincher is the booking of highly promising claimer Mark Winn – who has a 20% strike rate this year - to do the steering from a useful draw in stall two.

Ayr 1.20 Redarna has few secrets from the handicapper at the age of eight but he sprang a 66-1 surprise on his seasonal debut in April and would be a runner at around 10-1 here if he is in similar form after a six-week break.

Newbury 1.40 Dubai Future had no luck in running at York last time and has an obvious chance here on his winning form at Royal Ascot in June.

Newbury 1.10 Bussento 1.40 Dubai Future 2.15 Manaccan 2.50 Shoudvebeenaring 3.25 Warren Point 4.00 Bishops Crown 4.35 Bug Boy

5.10 Marshal Dan Ayr 1.20 Redarna 1.55 Phantom Flight (nb) 2.30 Oso Rapido 3.05 Queen Me 3.40 Tinto (nap) 4.15 Monty Man 4.45 Judgment Call 5.20 Wor Willie Newmarket 1.31 Fortis Regina 2.06 Tamarama 2.41 War In Heaven 3.16 Got No Dollars 3.51 Duke Of Verona 4.26 Value Theory 5.01 Maysong Catterick 1.48 Solitary Trees 2.23 Pop World 2.58 Gullane One 3.33 Lumacho 4.08 Melburnian 4.40 Unashamed 5.15 Stoney Lane 5.50 Licit

Wolverhampton 4.50 Nibras Rainbow 5.25 Rose Of Ithaca 5.55 Eldeyaar 6.30 Elongate 7.00 Babe Alicious 7.30 Admirable Lad 8.00 Willing To Please 8.30 Brazen Diamond

Ayr 1.55 James Horton, a former assistant to Sir Michael Stoute, is enjoying an outstanding debut season with a licence and the fast-improving Phantom Flight can give him a second Listed winner of the campaign here.

Newbury 2.15 Manaccan has progressed throughout the season and looked more than ready for this step up to Group Three company when successful in a Listed event at the Leger meeting.

Ayr 2.30 The Silver Cup is even more competitive than the feature event, but Oso Rapido is still on a workable mark and looked a little unlucky not to win a well-run race at Redcar earlier this week.

Newbury 2.50 Sakheer was an impressive winner at Haydock two weeks ago but the third and fifth home there have been beaten since and Shouldvebeenaring is a solid alternative at around 5-2.

Hamilton: 1.30 Installation, 2.00 Fox Hill (nap), 2.30 Gifted Ruler, 3.00 Matty Too, 3.30 Shesadabber, 4.00 Clan Jock (nb), 4.30 A La Francaise. Plumpton: 1.50 Seigneur Des As, 2.20 Right Destination, 2.50 Borntobealeader, 3.20 Sergeant, 3.50 Only Money, 4.20 Cadeau D’Or, 4.50 Invictus De Brion.

Ayr 3.05 A close second in the Lowther Stakes at York last month puts Queen Me several pounds in front of her field and she will be hard to beat if she remains in similar form.

Newbury 3.25 Warren Point was value for more than his winning margin at Glorious Goodwood and will be fancied to follow up despite an 8lb rise in the weights.