ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 2 win over Seahawks

Sure, it’s early in the season, but the 49ers on Sunday avoided falling two games behind in the NFC West standings. Jimmy Garoppolo, whom the 49ers brought back as an insurance policy for Trey Lance, came off the sideline early when the team’s young quarterback sustained a fractured right ankle.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raider Nation#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
959
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy