Cable work requires brief closures on US 70 in New Bern

The sun sets last week behind the $60 million bridge under construction between Straits and Harkers Island in Carteret County. The project, which began in late 2021, is to replace two bridges that connect Harkers Island and the mainland, including the Earl C. Davis Memorial Bridge. Both are more than 50 years old, and the sole new fixed-span bridge will offer improved capacity and access in emergencies and hurricane evacuations, transportation officials said. The new bridge is about one-third complete and work is set to ramp up again Oct. 1 after the moratorium on in-water work to protect fish spawning that has been in place since April is over. The contractor is expected to shift traffic to the new structure in October 2024. The old drawbridge is to be removed by early 2025 but the other, Bridge No. 96, will be left in place as a fishing pier. A traffic shift on island side is expected next week in preparation of the resumption of in-water work. Photo: Dylan Ray.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO