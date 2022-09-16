ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Man killed in fall from tree identified

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 56-year-old man died after a fall from a tree in McCalla on Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 1 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Theodore Ware, of Bessemer, suffering life-threatening injuries after he fell from a tree in the 6000 block of Lou George […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation at Cordova Avenue, Pratt Highway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at Pratt Highway and Cordova Avenue. According to BPD, officers received a report of an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene and checked on the occupants of the car. They saw an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Driver airlifted to hospital after crash at Talladega Short Track

TALLADEGA, Ala. — A driver at the Talladega Short Track was airlifted to a hospital early Sunday morning after a crash during a race. The Lincoln Fire Department and EMS crews were working on standby when the crash happened around 1 a.m. The car overturned and driver Jeff Dean...
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

2 Kansas men arrested following Jasper manhunt

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18. Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
JASPER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

