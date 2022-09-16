ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company

By Colin Lodewick
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZ8US_0hySPpUs00

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness.

Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.

On Thursday, the billionaire founder of Lululemon Athletica, Chip Wilson, announced plans to make his biggest-ever philanthropic gift to preserve land in Canada’s rugged British Columbia.

The donation of $100 million in Canadian dollars, or about $76 million U.S., will be made via the Wilson 5 Foundation, the Wilson family’s philanthropic organization.

When asked about the impetus for the donation, Wilson said that it came after recognizing how far the money could go in the province. “We keep coming back to B.C.,” he said during an interview on Bloomberg television, noting his family’s penchant for taking hiking-related vacations. “We’ve got a province twice the size of California, and we just recognized that so little of it is inhabitable, and it’s so rugged, and it’s so beautiful, and it’s relatively inexpensive,” he said.

Because of the low price tag, his donation could translate to “massive swaths of land” becoming parks, said Wilson, the 13th wealthiest person in Canada with a fortune of over $5 billion. The B.C. Parks Foundation has already noted three areas within the province it hopes to protect using the funds, which represent the biggest private donation in Canadian conservation history.

British Columbia, home to over five million people, contains seven Canadian national parks. Lululemon was founded in Vancouver, the province’s most populous city, in 1998.

Wilson revealed the donation a day after Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced his decision to give away his entire fortune by transferring the company to a nonprofit with the explicit goal of using all of its profits to combat climate change.

“Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” said Chouinard in an interview with the New York Times.

Chouinard has been a longtime critic of excessive wealth, and described himself in the interview as being “pissed off” about being listed as a billionaire in Forbes. “Truth be told, there were no good options available,” he said in a statement. “So we created our own.”

Wilson’s and Chouinard’s philanthropic decisions come as climate-change-related catastrophes become more pronounced across the world, with some scientists arguing that Earth is approaching climate “tipping points” earlier than expected.

Europe continues to endure extreme heat that has exacerbated an energy crisis and damaged valuable harvests. Parts of China and the U.S. are facing similar issues. In Pakistan, ongoing devastating flooding has now impacted over 33 million people.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 12

Stacy Downs
3d ago

That's pretty Awesome. It's nice to see this rich msn using his $$$ to preserve something so precious instead of taking rides to space etc. There is still good in humanity after all.

Reply
13
Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago

So he gives his money to himself and that's news worthy?? It nothing more than a tax dodge.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Patagonia#Canada#Heat Waves#Rich People#Bc Parks Foundation#Canadian#The Wilson 5 Foundation#The B C Parks Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
Fortune

Fortune

214K+
Followers
9K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy