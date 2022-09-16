ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Saint Bernard, OH
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
newsnet5

Ohio Highway Patrol shares concerns over N.E. Ohio impaired driving

CLEVELAND — Levi Garrison of North Canton is not happy with the latest impaired driving statistics recently released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicating nearly 40,000 OVI crashes have taken place statewide since 2019. Garrison lost his brother Michael Garrison, 22, in an October 2017 drunk driving accident....
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri State#Wkrc
WDTN

4 children in critical condition after apartment fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — Four children remain in critical condition following a blazing apartment fire in West Chester on Saturday. West Chester fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive to a call of an apartment fire. Initial calls came in at 12:17 p.m. from nearby witnesses. West Chester fire crews […]
SPRINGBORO, OH
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Unmarked grave found on woman's Texas property

HOUSTON (KHOU/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A woman in Texas is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. Experts have used ground penetrating radar and probed the area to determine a casket was buried there. Now investigators are working to solve the mystery. Miriam Soza...
TEXAS STATE
wvxu.org

Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike

Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
ECONOMY
consistentlycurious.com

11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio

Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fall Foliage Prediction Map in Ohio

OHIO – Fall officially begins on September 22, and one part that so many people enjoy is the trees moving into hibernation and revealing the colors of their leaves. Entering the fall season, Ohio’s forests are beginning their transformation into a dazzling display of colors as the leaves change.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor

Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

This map will tell you when your area will hit peak fall foliage

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall just started this week but the colors in the Cincinnati area have already started to change. And an interactive map will tell you exactly when fall foliage will start to peak not only here but in all parts of the country. SmokyMountains.com created its 2022 Fall...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy