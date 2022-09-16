WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - West Chester is canceling its free public recycling system for residents. The township’s spokesperson, Barb Wilson, says people who continue to dump trash have ruined it for everyone, and that the issue has gotten so bad, it is causing extra work for employees that's taking them away from their day-to-day duties.

