Two Ohio adults wanted after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on […]
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
WKRC
4 young children taken to hospital following West Chester fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Four young children were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in West Chester Saturday. Firefighters were called to a residence on Aster Park Drive near Mulhauser Road around noon. Officials say the kids are eight years old, five years old, one year old,...
Four indicted by Brown County grand jury
Four individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 8. Patrick Delong, 66, of Mt. Ora
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
WKRC
West Chester cancels free recycling after residents continue to dump trash at facilities
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - West Chester is canceling its free public recycling system for residents. The township’s spokesperson, Barb Wilson, says people who continue to dump trash have ruined it for everyone, and that the issue has gotten so bad, it is causing extra work for employees that's taking them away from their day-to-day duties.
newsnet5
Ohio Highway Patrol shares concerns over N.E. Ohio impaired driving
CLEVELAND — Levi Garrison of North Canton is not happy with the latest impaired driving statistics recently released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicating nearly 40,000 OVI crashes have taken place statewide since 2019. Garrison lost his brother Michael Garrison, 22, in an October 2017 drunk driving accident....
4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Four children are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Butler County Saturday. Fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive in West Chester Township for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO. When...
4 children in critical condition after apartment fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — Four children remain in critical condition following a blazing apartment fire in West Chester on Saturday. West Chester fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive to a call of an apartment fire. Initial calls came in at 12:17 p.m. from nearby witnesses. West Chester fire crews […]
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
OSHP: Man killed after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Middletown
WARREN COUNTY — A Franklin Township man has died, and a Centerville woman was injured after a crash, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near state Route 122 just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
Fox 19
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
WKRC
Unmarked grave found on woman's Texas property
HOUSTON (KHOU/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A woman in Texas is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. Experts have used ground penetrating radar and probed the area to determine a casket was buried there. Now investigators are working to solve the mystery. Miriam Soza...
wvxu.org
Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike
Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
consistentlycurious.com
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
WLWT 5
Ohio artist hosting pumpkin festival with hundreds of blown-glass pumpkins this weekend
A one-of-a-kind pumpkin patch in Ohio featuring hundreds of unique blown-glass pumpkins is returning this weekend. Jack Pine Studio is hosting its third annual glass pumpkin patch. The show is outdoors and features work from local artists as well as food vendors. The pumpkin patch will be open Sept. 23...
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
sciotopost.com
Fall Foliage Prediction Map in Ohio
OHIO – Fall officially begins on September 22, and one part that so many people enjoy is the trees moving into hibernation and revealing the colors of their leaves. Entering the fall season, Ohio’s forests are beginning their transformation into a dazzling display of colors as the leaves change.
NBC4 Columbus
A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor
Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
WKRC
This map will tell you when your area will hit peak fall foliage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall just started this week but the colors in the Cincinnati area have already started to change. And an interactive map will tell you exactly when fall foliage will start to peak not only here but in all parts of the country. SmokyMountains.com created its 2022 Fall...
