Dr. Edward Hugh Cornell, 89, died at 8:10 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 8, 1933 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Hugh Monet and Helen Amanda (Kopelke) Cornell. He was raised in Park Ridge and attended Northwestern University’s Fienberg School of Medicine, where he earned a Doctor of Medicine in General Surgery (1958), achieving first in his class. He completed his internship at Cook County Hospital (1959) and residency at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Hospital (1963). On September 17, 1960 in Glenview, IL he married Antoinette Claire Baer. He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. He relocated in 1965 with his family to Alton, Illinois, where he was the onsite Medical Doctor for Shell Oil Company and partnered in practice with Dr. Robert Anschuetz. Dr. Cornell played many roles over the years, including acting as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery for Alton Memorial Hospital as well as practicing general surgery at both St. Anthony’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton. He practiced medicine for 42 years, retiring in June of 2003. He was widely respected for his work, beloved by the numerous patients and families he cared for, and was recognized with Alton Memorial’s prestigious Chairman’s Award, among other honors. He had very high standards and was generous with his knowledge, educating those around him, always. He was devoted to his work and took pride in providing the best care possible. He used to say ‘God was the great physician. I’m just trying to help.’

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO