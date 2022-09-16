DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top United Nations official on Tuesday demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman held by the country’s morality police as authorities acknowledged making arrests at protests over the incident. The woman’s death has ignited demonstrations across Iran, including the capital, Tehran, where demonstrators chanted against the government and clashed with police. The United States, which is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, also condemned her death and called on the Islamic Republic to end its “systemic persecution” of women. Iran dismissed the criticism as politically motivated. The U.N. Human Rights Office said Iran’s morality police have expanded their patrols in recent months, targeting women for not properly wearing the Islamic headscarf, known as hijab. It said verified videos show women being slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans for wearing the hijab too loosely.

