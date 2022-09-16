Read full article on original website
Related
Russia triggers plan to formally annex occupied Ukrainian regions
LONDON/KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Two Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia later this week and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said the votes would alter the geopolitical landscape in Moscow's favour forever.
In challenge to West, Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday gave support to plans by separatists which it backs in Ukraine to hold referendums paving the way for the annexation of swathes of additional territory, a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the conflict.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 209 of the invasion
Russia loses full control of Luhansk as Ukraine retakes village; forensic experts exhume 146 bodies from mass burial site at Izium
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
RELATED PEOPLE
Brothers of Italy suspends candidate after online post praising Hitler found
Election candidate for the rightwing party had called Hitler a ‘great statesman’ in a 2014 Facebook post
UN calls for probe into Iranian woman's death amid protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top United Nations official on Tuesday demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman held by the country’s morality police as authorities acknowledged making arrests at protests over the incident. The woman’s death has ignited demonstrations across Iran, including the capital, Tehran, where demonstrators chanted against the government and clashed with police. The United States, which is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, also condemned her death and called on the Islamic Republic to end its “systemic persecution” of women. Iran dismissed the criticism as politically motivated. The U.N. Human Rights Office said Iran’s morality police have expanded their patrols in recent months, targeting women for not properly wearing the Islamic headscarf, known as hijab. It said verified videos show women being slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans for wearing the hijab too loosely.
Comments / 0