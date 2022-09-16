ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repeated felon sentenced for Saratoga robberies

By Michael Mahar
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has been sentenced to eight to 16 years in prison, after pleading guilty to four separate accounts of third-degree robbery. Justin Rock, 37, admitted he forcefully entered several businesses in downtown Saratoga, claiming to have a weapon, and demanded cash from the register.

He was arrested in February after a burglary call at Midtown Wine and Spirits, located on Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa. He was arrested at his home after an investigation.

The businesses robbed in Saratoga were X-Tra Mart, Smoke n’ Save, Post Time Wine and Spirits, and I Love New York Pizza. Between February 19 and 21, Rock admitted to robbing these businesses , in one case, only minutes apart. Police said he made off with hundreds of dollars in cash. He had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arrested.

Man sentenced for 2021 Halloween stabbing in Saratoga

It was later determined that Rock did not, in fact, possess a weapon during these crimes. However, he had robbed three separate businesses in a single day, two of them being less than 10 minutes apart. Rock pled guilty to all four cases of robbery and will pay full restitution to the victims. Saratoga County District Attorney (DA) Karen Heggen thanked the Saratoga Springs Police Department and the crime victims for their work and cooperation in this case.

“Within an exceptionally brief period of time, the Saratoga Springs Police Department gathered, analyzed, and acted upon a significant amount of video, eyewitnesses, and physical evidence from four separate crime scenes-all while we had an active crime spree on our hands,” said DA Heggen. “Because of the experience of law enforcement involved, they were able to apprehend Justin Rock before he could harm anyone else. Given the wealth of evidence they obtained we were able to bring about a resolution we deemed just for someone with Rock’s significant history.”

Kat
3d ago

He is a misunderstood soul. He needs that special love and understanding from the folks in Martha’s Vineyard to love him back health.✌️

