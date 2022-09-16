Latina and Black women are less likely to have surgery for uterine fibroids, according to a recent study. Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths found in the uterus. Treatment becomes necessary when patients experience heavy bleeding or pelvic pain. Surgeries include a myomectomy, which removes only the fibroids, and a hysterectomy, which removes the uterus. Both options can be performed in a minimally invasive way through small incisions in the abdomen or the vagina. When performed in this manner, neither procedure requires an overnight hospital stay.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO