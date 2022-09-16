Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough Hispanic Dems to open ‘CASA CRIST’ to boost voter outreach
The group is opening its first statewide voter outreach headquarters. The Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida on Monday is hosting gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at its Grand Opening of Florida’s first statewide Hispanic voter outreach headquarters. The Headquarters is named “CASA CRIST,” after the current U.S. Representative...
Martha’s Vineyard Takes Revenge On DeSantis By Shipping Him 50 Karens
Outraged at having been sent 50 illegal immigrants from Florida by Ron DeSantis, Martha’s Vineyard has taken ultimate revenge on the governor by shipping 50 Karens to Florida. “Perhaps now DeSantis will think twice before he sullies our pristine white island with brown migrant people,” said Martha’s Vineyard HOA...
wtxl.com
Judge denies motion to reinstate State Attorney Andrew Warren following suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis
Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren isn't returning to his post — at least not yet. A federal judge said Monday he would deny Warren's preliminary injunction in a forthcoming written order. It would have temporarily restored the Hillsborough County prosecutor to office. That's after Gov. Ron DeSantis...
What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?
Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis
‘All Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions.’. Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
mycbs4.com
I-Team: Mistrial declared for woman who had the largest guardianship practice in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge declared a mistrial on Monday in the trial Rebecca Fierle, the woman considered to be Florida's most notorious guardian. Fierle faced felony abuse charge related to the death of 75-year-old Steven Stryker, a ward in her care. As the CBS12 News I-Team reported...
floridapolitics.com
Vicki Lopez raises $74K for HD 113 bid with big GOP boost
Both Lopez and her Democratic opponent, A.J. D’Amico, scored more than two-thirds of the vote in their respective Primary races last month. Public affairs consultant and GOP political insider Vicki Lopez amassed $79,000 for her bid to take House District 113 this fall. Nearly two-thirds of that came from the Republican Party of Florida.
RELATED PEOPLE
wuft.org
Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate
The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
jimmycsays.com
Derek Schmidt — now a pea in Ron DeSantis’ suffocating pod
I don’t follow Kansas politics very closely, but it certainly caught my attention that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Kansas City area yesterday, stumping for Derek Schmidt, the attorney general who will be trying to unseat Gov. Laura Kelly in November. My reaction to that is this:...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.11.22
The people of Martha's Vineyard rise to meet the challenge from Ron DeSantis. The Midterm Elections, less than two months away, could be the most consequential ones in years, maybe decades. They are always significant, of course, but this time the outcome could either persuade Republicans to make a course...
wlrn.org
Florida's CFO seeks to scuttle fight over unclaimed property
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis asked a federal judge Thursday to toss out a potential class-action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law that directs the state’s handling of unclaimed property. The lawsuit, filed in July in Tallahassee, alleges that the state does not provide “just compensation,” such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truth be Told: Crist attacks DeSantis on high prices in new ad
In an election year where many Republicans are blaming Democrats for rising inflation, the Crist Campaign puts high prices on the Governor.
Fmr. Oath Keepers propagandist explains his redemption and danger of the group
A former propagandist for the Oath Keepers, one of the groups accused of leading the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, warns the anti-government organization remains a dangerous threat.
orlandoadvocate.com
CAIR-Florida And Civil Rights Groups Sue For Public Records Linked to Pasco County’s Predictive Policing Program
TAMPA, FL – The Florida Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-FL), the State’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has joined the the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), and the Southern Legal Counsel (SLC) in filing a lawsuit against the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office over the department’s for predictive policing policies.
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmfe.org
Central Florida is using the new 988 number. Calls are up by 30 percent since last fall
The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline got a new number in July. It’s shorter and much easier to remember and because of that there’s been more calls here in Central Florida. Heart of Florida United Way is in charge of answering calls to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here in Central Florida.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
News4Jax.com
Businesses speak out about Florida’s $11 minimum wage increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minimum wage is increasing in Florida at the end of September and many Jacksonville businesses and employers are sounding off about the wage increase. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour starting Sept. 30....
Asa D. Mullis Jr, 87
Asa D. Mullis, Jr. of Lakeland, passed away on September 9, 2022. Asa was born on August 4th, 1935, in Moultrie, Georgia to Asa D. Mullis, Sr and Ethel Croft Mullis. He had been a resident of Lakeland for over 62 years. Asa worked as a carpenter for many years making beautiful pieces. His hobbies included watching baseball and NASCAR and spending time with his beloved cats Stripes, Blackie, Patches and Princess.
LkldNow
Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.https://www.lkldnow.com/
Comments / 9