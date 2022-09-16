ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Hillsborough Hispanic Dems to open ‘CASA CRIST’ to boost voter outreach

The group is opening its first statewide voter outreach headquarters. The Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida on Monday is hosting gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at its Grand Opening of Florida’s first statewide Hispanic voter outreach headquarters. The Headquarters is named “CASA CRIST,” after the current U.S. Representative...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?

Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis

‘All Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions.’. Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Vicki Lopez raises $74K for HD 113 bid with big GOP boost

Both Lopez and her Democratic opponent, A.J. D’Amico, scored more than two-thirds of the vote in their respective Primary races last month. Public affairs consultant and GOP political insider Vicki Lopez amassed $79,000 for her bid to take House District 113 this fall. Nearly two-thirds of that came from the Republican Party of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
jimmycsays.com

Derek Schmidt — now a pea in Ron DeSantis’ suffocating pod

I don’t follow Kansas politics very closely, but it certainly caught my attention that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Kansas City area yesterday, stumping for Derek Schmidt, the attorney general who will be trying to unseat Gov. Laura Kelly in November. My reaction to that is this:...
KANSAS STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.11.22

The people of Martha's Vineyard rise to meet the challenge from Ron DeSantis. The Midterm Elections, less than two months away, could be the most consequential ones in years, maybe decades. They are always significant, of course, but this time the outcome could either persuade Republicans to make a course...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida's CFO seeks to scuttle fight over unclaimed property

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis asked a federal judge Thursday to toss out a potential class-action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law that directs the state’s handling of unclaimed property. The lawsuit, filed in July in Tallahassee, alleges that the state does not provide “just compensation,” such...
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoadvocate.com

CAIR-Florida And Civil Rights Groups Sue For Public Records Linked to Pasco County’s Predictive Policing Program

TAMPA, FL – The Florida Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-FL), the State’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has joined the the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), and the Southern Legal Counsel (SLC) in filing a lawsuit against the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office over the department’s for predictive policing policies.
TAMPA, FL
News4Jax.com

Businesses speak out about Florida’s $11 minimum wage increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minimum wage is increasing in Florida at the end of September and many Jacksonville businesses and employers are sounding off about the wage increase. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour starting Sept. 30....
LkldNow

Asa D. Mullis Jr, 87

Asa D. Mullis, Jr. of Lakeland, passed away on September 9, 2022. Asa was born on August 4th, 1935, in Moultrie, Georgia to Asa D. Mullis, Sr and Ethel Croft Mullis. He had been a resident of Lakeland for over 62 years. Asa worked as a carpenter for many years making beautiful pieces. His hobbies included watching baseball and NASCAR and spending time with his beloved cats Stripes, Blackie, Patches and Princess.
LAKELAND, FL
