'They feel they can be a playoff contender': Inside Texans vs. Broncos matchup with ABC13 and ESPN

By Jonathan Bruce via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Is the glass half empty or half full? That's the question many Houston Texans fans were asking after a Week One tie against the Indianapolis Colts. But, ESPN Texans writer DJ Bien-Aime said the team feels confident in the season ahead going into a Week Two matchup in Denver against the heavily-favored Broncos.

Watch the break down in the video above where DJ and ABC13's Jonathan Bruce discuss the path to victory against the Broncos, the status of first round pick offensive line Kenyon Green, an Atascocita and Texas A&M product, and coach Lovie Smith's philosophies.

Here are the three things they are watching for versus Denver:

1. Which way to run? The team and GM Nick Caserio overhauled the running game this offseason after a franchise-worst output a year ago. It didn't really materialize against the Colts. The Texans averaged just 2.8 yards per carry, highlighted by the pivotal failure to convert a 3rd and 1 in overtime that led to Smith punting for the tie. That carry went to veteran Rex Burkhead. We can expect rookie running back Dameon Pierce to receive more carries this Sunday.

2. Grow Green: Part of the Texans' offseason commitment to the run game centered around the No. 15 overall pick Kenyon Green. Green missed a portion of training camp due to an injury and played in spurts in the opener against Indianapolis. "When you miss a lot of training camp as a rookie offensive lineman, there's a period where you just have to get back into the groove of things," DJ said. "Eventually he will play as a starter." The sooner Green gets into the groove, the better for Houston.

3. SEC showcase: The best athletes on the field Sunday could be the young stars on the outside for Houston and Denver. The third overall pick, Derek Stingley Jr., out of Louisiana State University started for the Texans last Sunday and made a few highlight plays in coverage. On the other side, CB Patrick Surtain II, Denver's first round selection a year ago out of Alabama, is one of the league's promising young defenders. The two shared 1st team All-SEC honors in 2020, and figure to be a big part of the action on Sunday.

Watch DJ and Jonathan weekly all season long for what you need to know on the Houston Texans.

For updates on this story, follow Jonathan Bruce on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

NFL
