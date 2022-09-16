ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Harry has a big role to play... but he needs to ditch the book': Ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown urges Duke to seize on feeling of unity after Queen's death but warns there will be 'no trust' unless he gives up memoir

Prince Harry 'has a big role to play' in the Royal Family but needs to 'ditch' his upcoming memoir to regain his relatives' trust, Tina Brown said today. The former Vanity Fair editor suggested the freeze in hostilities between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Prince of Wales, made it a good time to build bridges if he wanted to become more involved.
CELEBRITIES

