3 reasons why Astros will win 2022 World Series
Many baseball fans are penciling in the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2022 World Series. The attention and praise are well served, as Los Angeles has the best record in MLB and All-Stars up and down the roster. However, they may not be in a class of their own among title contenders. The Houston Astros are also continuing to dominate.
‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits Tony Gonsolin is facing a tough read in his recovery heading to the MLB playoffs. Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list in late August because of a right forearm strain, and while initial expectations were he would be able to make a quick return, his recovery […] The post ‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in the MLB in the past decade, and they recently clinched the NL West crown for the ninth time in the past 10 years. Currently sporting a 101-44 record, the Dodgers appear to be the favorites once more to take the World Series […] The post ‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why Scott Harris is the perfect hire for the Tigers
The Detroit Tigers began closing the door on the Al Avila era on August 10th when the team fired the former general manager. On Monday, the team put the final nail in that coffin. The Tigers hired San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris as their new President of Baseball...
Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders
Kyler Murray couldn’t be more hyped up after helping the Arizona Cardinals come from behind to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 showdown on Sunday. The Raiders were ahead by 20 points at halftime, and they appeared to be on their way to an easy win after entering the fourth quarter with […] The post Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mookie Betts, Dodgers make team history vs. Giants not seen in 123 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers have done something against the San Francisco Giants that their fan base hasn’t seen in 123 years. LA completed their three-game sweep of the Giants this week, sealing the deal with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Not only did it give the Dodgers their 101st victory of the season, but it also allowed them to finish the campaign with a 15-4 record against one of their biggest rivals in Major League Baseball.
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/19/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks Dodgers prediction and pick. Merrill Kelly takes the ball for the Diamondbacks, while Clayton Kershaw gets the call for the Dodgers. Merrill Kelly has a 3.01 ERA. He has been absolutely brilliant at times this season. He […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
Jared Goff sets impressive Lions’ franchise record with NFL-best TD streak
Despite facing an uncertain future with the Detroit Lions heading into the 2022 NFL season, Jared Goff has officially etched his name in the franchise history books. After throwing a pair of first-half touchdown passes on Sunday, Goff is now on a streak of six consecutive games with at least two TD passes. That’s the longest streak in Lions’ history, and is also the longest active streak of any quarterback in the NFL.
Dodgers get promising update on key relief enforcements ahead of MLB playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers received a promising update on a pair of key pitchers, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. Toribio reported on Monday that both Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen looked sharp during a live batting practice session. He added that they both threw around 20 pitches. Graterol and...
‘We don’t care about numbers’: Kliff Kingsbury delivers savage take on massive Cardinals comeback win vs. Raiders
The Arizona Cardinals performed a Houdini act Sunday when they escaped Sin City with a 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was an extremely thrilling win for the Cardinals, but it also had plenty of flaws on the part of Arizona, which was why it found itself trailing by 20 points at the half. Nevertheless, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury would take a win any way he can.
Aaron Judge’s monster day brings him to the precipice of baseball history
Everyone knows that Aaron Judge is getting closer and closer to surpassing Roger Maris’ Yankees record for most home runs in a season. Maris hit 61 home runs way back in 1961. Entering play Sunday, Judge was sitting on 57 home runs with two weeks to play in the regular season.
The locker room mandate Raiders captain Mack Hollins imposed after crushing defeat vs. Cardinals
It’s difficult to envision the Las Vegas Raiders enduring a much more gut-wrenching defeat than the 29-23 comeback they suffered at the hands of Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. After a dominant first half that saw the Raiders lead 20-0, and after leading by 23-7 as late as eight minutes left in the fourth […] The post The locker room mandate Raiders captain Mack Hollins imposed after crushing defeat vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
