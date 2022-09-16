ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Free immigration workshop to happen in Fresno

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RMan_0hySMh0J00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Mark your calendars, a free immigration workshop will take place in Fresno on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event will take place in the Cesar E. Chavez Adult School located at 2500 E. Stanislaus Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lost job during pandemic? California will give you money to learn a new skill

Experts will offer free assistance with the citizenship/naturalization process, DACA renewals, and free immigration attorney consultations about immigration cases such as U Visa, VAWA Violence Against Women Act, T Visa, and Asylum.

Required documents to bring on the day of the free workshop:

Citizenship/Naturalization:

  • Legal Permanent Resident card
  • 2021 Income Tax forms
  • MediCal documentation to prove low-income status (if available)

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Renewal:

  • Copy of previously filed application
  • Employment authorization permit
  • Social Security card
  • Passport (if available)
  • $495 money order

Attorney Consultations:

  • Documents related to the case

For more info call (559) 666-6446 or email info@cviic.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Legal cannabis users in California get job protection in 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Employers will soon be banned from discriminating against, hiring or terminating a person who has consumed cannabis legally during their time off and away from work following the signing of a new bill in California, AB 2188. The existing California law, the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) protects individuals’ rights […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
SFGate

Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Attorney#Social Security Card#Daca#U Visa#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed while riding bike in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victims named in Fresno after 2 killed, 3 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the two people who were shot and killed early Friday morning near Downtown Fresno. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue. The two victims who were killed were identified by police as 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine. Police say two […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing woman’s SUV found in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An SUV belonging to an Ahwahnee woman missing since June has been found in Mariposa County, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Friday that the Jeep Cherokee belonging to Wendy Pullins was found – but the owner’s location remains unknown. Officials say the vehicle will first be processed […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Dayana Sabatin

California Stimulus Check Update 2022

In California, millions of Californians will receive inflation relief checks, and on top of that, married couples with children are going to be getting as much as $1,050. These payments are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, and they will be going out as direct deposits or potentially as debit cards. The first round of payments are known to be going out as soon as October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy