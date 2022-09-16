ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts shatters 2-decade-old record with 26-yard TD run vs. Vikings

Jalen Hurts is putting on a show Monday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is simply looking unstoppable through the first two quarters of the game against Kirk Cousins and company. By the midgame break, Jalen Hurts has already mustered a total of 251 passing yards and a touchdown on 17-of-20 completions. In addition, he scored two rushing touchdowns before the Eagles flew into the locker room for the halftime break.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans

A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals

The biggest story for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 offseason was their revamped offensive line. Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl, their protection for quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely suspect. The expectation was that with a brand-new line with new players, Burrow would be sacked less. Well, two games in, […] The post Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury

Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders

Kyler Murray couldn’t be more hyped up after helping the Arizona Cardinals come from behind to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 showdown on Sunday. The Raiders were ahead by 20 points at halftime, and they appeared to be on their way to an easy win after entering the fourth quarter with […] The post Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Sammy Watkins reveals most unique aspect of Packers’ offense

After suffering through a dumbfounding Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers bussed their way back to Title Town in the hopes of figuring out what in the sam heck went wrong and how to fix it. Was the team just… bad? Was the Matt LaFleur hype train finally proven to […] The post Sammy Watkins reveals most unique aspect of Packers’ offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
