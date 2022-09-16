Read full article on original website
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins snap truly insane mark with incredible comeback win vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins not only pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the young NFL season in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. They also made history in the process. Miami trailed by 21 points at halftime, managing to score just seven points as...
Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ immediate reaction to blowing 35-14 lead to Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens are likely shell shocked after blowing a 21-p0int fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. They led 28-7 entering the final quarter. Yet, Tua Tagovailoa engineered a massive comeback that saw the Dolphins pull off the upset, 42-38. After the game, Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark...
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles
Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing...
Jalen Hurts shatters 2-decade-old record with 26-yard TD run vs. Vikings
Jalen Hurts is putting on a show Monday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is simply looking unstoppable through the first two quarters of the game against Kirk Cousins and company. By the midgame break, Jalen Hurts has already mustered a total of 251 passing yards and a touchdown on 17-of-20 completions. In addition, he scored two rushing touchdowns before the Eagles flew into the locker room for the halftime break.
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans
A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals
The biggest story for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 offseason was their revamped offensive line. Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl, their protection for quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely suspect. The expectation was that with a brand-new line with new players, Burrow would be sacked less. Well, two games in, […] The post Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury
Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Colts coach Frank Reich gets brutally honest after shutout loss to Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with lofty goals and high expectations. Through two weeks, they find themselves in last place of the AFC South and have been embarrassed twice. Normally, a Week 1 tie is not embarrassing but when it’s against the Houston Texans it is. But on Sunday, things went from bad to worse.
Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders
Kyler Murray couldn’t be more hyped up after helping the Arizona Cardinals come from behind to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 showdown on Sunday. The Raiders were ahead by 20 points at halftime, and they appeared to be on their way to an easy win after entering the fourth quarter with […] The post Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses glaring Derek Carr difference from last season
In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term. There’s clearly...
Amari Cooper speaks out on Browns’ collapse vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns blew their 2022 season opener to the New York Jets. By a score of 31-30, they allowed the Jets to come back for a win in and fell to 1-1 on the season despite big games from Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. Chubb rushing in for a...
Stephen A. Smith shares reluctant reaction after Cowboys holds on vs. Bengals
After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also...
Bills star Von Miller begins Josh Allen MVP campaign with epic t-shirt on MNF
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the early-season NFL MVP favorites, and his teammates are going all out with their support. Star linebacker Von Miller was rocking an epic t-shirt campaigning for Allen to win the MVP in 2022 ahead of the Monday Night Football clash with the Tennessee Titans.
Brian Flores took on new coaching role during Steelers’ game-planning for Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-igniting a rivalry with the New England Patriots in Week 2. The longtime AFC powerhouses are now both in new eras, though Mike Tomlin and Bill Belichick remain in charge. Former Patriots coach Brian Flores is now with the Steelers and is helping Pittsburgh out using his knowledge of New England.
3 Philadelphia Eagles takeaways after Week 2 MNF win over MIN
“Fly Eagles Fly! On the road to victory! Fight Eagles Fight! Score a touchdown! 1, 2, 3! Hit’em low! Hit’em high! And watch our Eagles Fly! Fly Eagles Fly! On the road to victory! E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!”. Goodness gracious, talk about a win. Heading into a Monday Night Football,...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ epic 3-word reaction to MVP-level performance vs. Vikings
Despite the two-game slate, Monday night was not short of action for the NFL as the big names stepped up to the plate when the lights were the brightest. This was exactly the case for Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came out with a dominant display against the Minnesota Vikings.
Sammy Watkins reveals most unique aspect of Packers’ offense
After suffering through a dumbfounding Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers bussed their way back to Title Town in the hopes of figuring out what in the sam heck went wrong and how to fix it. Was the team just… bad? Was the Matt LaFleur hype train finally proven to […] The post Sammy Watkins reveals most unique aspect of Packers’ offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
