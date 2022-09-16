Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
10NEWS
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
South Florida Man Dies While Snorkeling In The Keys
Officials don't suspect any foul play in the snorkeler's death.
WSVN-TV
Child on bike airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center after being hit by car in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash has left a child who was riding a bicycle injured, which required the 12-year-old to be airlifted to the hospital. Margate Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at 4701 Coconut Creek Parkway, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
cbs12.com
Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ANOTHER KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH ARREST
EIGHTH KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED SINCE MAY! CONVICTED FELON. Resident Charged, Handcuffed, Jailed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What is going on in Kings Point? Once the aspirational haven of senior living for so many, it’s rapidly turning into the bad senior […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial makes first court appearance
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Covered in face tattoos, 29-year-old Robert Mondragon appeared in Broward County court for the first time Monday, a little more than two weeks after deputies arrested him after they say he placed dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting.
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
cbs12.com
Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found
A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.
WSVN-TV
Dog rescued from storm drain in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is no longer in a tight spot after being saved from a drain and getting some much needed care. A pup was rescued in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park on Monday. “I heard it barking for a while, did not know where it...
850wftl.com
Hit-and-run leaves a woman in critical condition in Lake Worth Beach
(LAKE WORTH BEACH, Florida)– A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night, and the driver is still at large. The incident happened at 8:51 Saturday evening when Stacey Abo, 65, was walking across 10th Avenue N. within the pedestrian crosswalk and was struck by a 1997 Ford F-150 truck with tag number LYWA01.
Click10.com
Police: Group followed, robbed pair who bought Rolex in Design District; 1 arrested
MIAMI – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man Friday after they accused him of being part of a group who followed and robbed a pair of victims who had just bought a Rolex watch in Miami’s Design District last month. Twenty-two-year-old Davontae McCrae is facing numerous felony charges....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
cw34.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Click10.com
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
20-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Losing Consciousness While Snorkeling
A 20-year-old Florida man has died after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling on Friday. According to deputies, Harry Jeanniton, 20, of Boynton Beach, Florida died Friday after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. Jeanniton
UPDATE: Sleepy Driver Blamed For Toll Booth Crash
A semi hauling a concrete mixer slammed into the booth and a car
Study: West Palm Beach No. 2 for homes bought with cash
The number of cash-bought homes might be declining in some areas of the country, but new figures show it is still occurring at high levels in Florida.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building, Hidden Redland Sanctuary Helps Visitors Reconnect With Nature
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building. Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t...
Comments / 0