Delray Beach, FL

10NEWS

Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL
cbs12.com

Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ANOTHER KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH ARREST

EIGHTH KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED SINCE MAY! CONVICTED FELON. Resident Charged, Handcuffed, Jailed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What is going on in Kings Point? Once the aspirational haven of senior living for so many, it’s rapidly turning into the bad senior […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
STUART, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog rescued from storm drain in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is no longer in a tight spot after being saved from a drain and getting some much needed care. A pup was rescued in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park on Monday. “I heard it barking for a while, did not know where it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Hit-and-run leaves a woman in critical condition in Lake Worth Beach

(LAKE WORTH BEACH, Florida)– A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night, and the driver is still at large. The incident happened at 8:51 Saturday evening when Stacey Abo, 65, was walking across 10th Avenue N. within the pedestrian crosswalk and was struck by a 1997 Ford F-150 truck with tag number LYWA01.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL

