D'iberville, MS

Do you like Zaxby’s sauce? You can try it as a popsicle for free on the Mississippi Coast.

By Chelsea Madden
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Zaxby’s sauce lovers, get ready for the ultimate treat.

“Saucesicles” are coming and they are sure to surprise your senses.

This is not a joke. It’s the real saucin’ deal.

Zaxby’s dubbed this month “Saucetember” – and as part of the fun, the fried chicken chain partnered with Frios , a gourmet popsicle brand based in Alabama, for some frozen fun.

“Saucesicles were created for our most loyal fans that can’t get enough of our signature sauces. The collaboration with Frios is built on flavor, bringing together two iconic Southern brands,” said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby’s.

The saucy popsicles will come in two savory flavors: Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch.

The best news? You can get them for free on September 19 by going to saucesicles.com and ordering while supplies last.

“Partnering with Zaxby’s on this one-of-a-kind project has been a fantastic opportunity, bringing to life Zaxby’s unique idea for a new offering of their sauces,” Cliff Kennedy, CEO and founder of Frios added.

“Saucesicles” can also be ordered and shipped in packs of eight (limit one per person) in all states except Alaska, California, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington.

As part of the “Saucetember” festivities, Zaxby’s is also offering buy-one-get-one-half-off the Boneless Wings Meal Deal with wings tossed in one of Zaxby’s eight sauces, when ordering through the app on September 27.

Zaxby’s has two locations on the Coast:

  • 4032 Promenade Parkway - D’Iberville

  • 11383 Highway 49 - Gulfport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166AVg_0hySLWCz00
Zaxby’s has a free frozen treat for you. Place your order starting Sept. 19. Zaxby’s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXc60_0hySLWCz00
Zaxby’s has a free frozen treat for you. Place your order starting Sept. 19.

Comments / 2

