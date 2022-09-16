Bono has admitted that his family “never spoke” about his mother following her death when he was 14.In an extract of his forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story published in The New Yorker, the U2 frontman recalled his mother Iris Hewson collapsing at her father’s funeral in Dublin in 1974.“I spot my father carrying my mother in his arms through a crowd, like a white snooker ball scattering a triangle of colour. He’s rushing to get her to the hospital,” Bono wrote.“‘Iris has fainted. Iris has fainted.’ The voices of my aunts and cousins blow around like a breeze...

