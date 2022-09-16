Effective: 2022-09-20 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will be dense in spots through the morning commute. Fog has developed this morning, and is dense in spots. If you are traveling this morning and encounter dense fog, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between you and the driver in front of you. Watch for children and stopped school buses this morning. Visibilities will improve quickly between 8 and 9 AM EDT.

