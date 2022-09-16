Harry Styles, director and star Olivia Wilde and more attended a photo call for "Don't Worry Darling" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Monday. The film, a psychological thriller, follows a married couple living in a seemingly perfect town of the 1950s. Styles' character Jack draws suspicions for his work on the mysterious Victory Project.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO