In photos:Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde attend 'Don't Worry Darling' photo call in New York
Harry Styles, director and star Olivia Wilde and more attended a photo call for "Don't Worry Darling" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Monday. The film, a psychological thriller, follows a married couple living in a seemingly perfect town of the 1950s. Styles' character Jack draws suspicions for his work on the mysterious Victory Project.
