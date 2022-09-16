Read full article on original website
Russia triggers plan to formally annex occupied Ukrainian regions
LONDON/KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Two Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia later this week and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said the votes would alter the geopolitical landscape in Moscow's favour forever.
Voice of America
Ukraine Soldiers Say They Are Fighting Prisoners, Not Soldiers
Ukrainian military personnel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut say they believe they are fighting Russian prisoners instead of Russian soldiers, according to a report in The New York Times. The publication said it has analyzed a video posted online that apparently shows representatives of The Wagner Group, a...
Voice of America
Pelosi in Armenia Days After Clashes, Says US Committed to Peace
Yerevan, Armenia — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenia, days after the Caucasus country's deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan jeopardized Western efforts to broker lasting peace between the arch foes. The worst clashes since Yerevan's 2020 war with Baku erupted on Tuesday, claiming the lives of...
Voice of America
Ukraine Claims Evidence of War Crimes in Recaptured Territory
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Sunday accused Russia of committing war crimes of massive proportions. Oksana Markarova cited evidence collected at mass burial sites, including one in Izium, a city recently retaken by Ukraine after months under Russian occupation. VOA’s Marcus Harton has more.
Voice of America
Ukraine Looks For War Dead in Recaptured Northeast Region
Ukraine on Sunday searched for its war dead in Izium and other towns in the northeastern part of the country it reclaimed from Russia in a lightning advance earlier this month. Izium Mayor Valery Marchenko told state television that "the exhumation is under way, the graves are being dug up...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 19
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 p.m.: The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it will add three Iranian cargo planes serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate U.S. export controls under the Biden administration's sanctions, Reuters reported.
Voice of America
Pelosi: Attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan Are ‘Illegal And Deadly’
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, visiting Armenia Sunday, has condemned Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia, calling them “illegal and deadly.” More than 200 people have been killed in the border clashes. Speaking in Yerevan, Pelosi said the U.S. supports Armenian sovereignty and wants to know...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Says No Letup in Push to Reclaim Territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday there would be no letup in the effort by his country’s military to retake territory from Russian forces. Zelenskyy’s comments – made during his regular nightly address – followed gains by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine during a counteroffensive this month.
Voice of America
Ukraine Replacing Destroyed Bridges
The minister of infrastructure told VOA that 320 bridges in Ukraine have been destroyed since Russia launched its war on Ukraine. Today, Ukraine has built 53 temporary bridges. Myroslava Gongadze has more from one of three bridges destroyed by Ukraine to stop the Russian advance in Irpin.
Voice of America
Interview: Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Speaks to VOA
VOA Eastern Europe bureau chief Myroslava Gongadze spoke to Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov about a United Nations program to deliver Ukrainian grain to the world and his country’s efforts to replace bridges damaged during Russia’s invasion. The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
Voice of America
Turkish, Greek Tensions Escalate as Allies Focus on Ukraine Conflict
Tensions between NATO members Turkey and Greece are escalating over territorial disputes. Some analysts warn domestic politics are fueling the tensions, with little sign of mediation efforts by Western allies who are focused on the Ukrainian conflict. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America
In Flooded Kryvyi Rih, Residents Defiant Against Russia
Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — The basement of Ukrainian grandma Lyubov Adamenko is full of mud and sludge from the flood that hit her house after Russians blew up a nearby dam. But the babushka (grandma) from Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine, is not defeated, quite the opposite. "I found all...
Voice of America
Former HRW Head: New UN Rights Chief Must Prioritize Chinese, Russian Accountability
Geneva — The former executive director of Human Rights Watch is calling on the new U.N. high commissioner for human rights to make accountability for crimes committed by China in Xinjiang and Russia in Ukraine his top priority. Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth Friday called China...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Belarusian Opposition Leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Responding to a series of questions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told VOA that the democratic world should not be “putting the [Alexander Lukashenko] regime and the Belarusian people into one basket.”. “Here, it’s very important to distinguish the Belarusian...
Voice of America
Ukraine Seeks Aid Matching Pace of Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is “stabilizing” the situation in its northeastern Kharkiv region after driving out Russian forces in a counteroffensive, and he called on the international community to speed up aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that at this stage,...
In challenge to West, Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday gave support to plans by separatists which it backs in Ukraine to hold referendums paving the way for the annexation of swathes of additional territory, a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the conflict.
Voice of America
Bread Prices Jump 18% in EU, Eurostat Says as War in Ukraine Weighs
The price of bread rose by almost a fifth in the European Union in August as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major exporters of grains and fertilizers, continued to disrupt global markets and headline inflation accelerated. Global wheat prices have surged since February, after the war halted grain exports from...
Voice of America
Biden Says US Forces Would Defend Taiwan if China Invaded
U.S. President Joe Biden says American forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island. Biden spoke in answer to a question from a reporter on the American television news program 60 Minutes. The reporter asked if the U.S. would deploy troops to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. Biden answered “yes.”
Voice of America
Iranians Protest Mahsa Amini's Death Amid Growing Calls for Accountability
Iranians gathered in multiple cities to protest the treatment of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died last week, days after she was detained by the country’s morality police for violating the dress code. The demonstrations drew crowds in Tehran, Mashhad and Esfehan, as well as cities in Kurdish areas of...
Voice of America
Senegal's President Appoints Former Economy Minister as PM
Dakar, Senegal — Senegalese President Macky Sall reinstated the post of prime minister Saturday, appointing a former economy minister to the job two months after a tense legislative election in which Sall's ruling coalition lost its comfortable majority. Amadou Ba, a 61-year-old taxation specialist who has also served as...
