Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
Following weekend scare, Carowinds will introduce new chaperone policy
FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds announced Monday a new chaperone policy following an incident Saturday that set off a panic among guests. Details regarding the new policy are expected to be released Tuesday. "We are implementing additional security protocols, including a new chaperone policy that will be introduced tomorrow,"...
First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Catawba Nation’s First Police, Royal Gift Made in York, I-77 Death Toll Rises
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time in the Catawba Nation history a tribal police department is being formed to protect and serve more than 3500 residents. People all over the world sadden by the news of the Queen’s passing, including 2 business owners here in York who made a special gift for former President Donald Trump to gift her Majesty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soda City Biz WIRE
Experienced real estate attorney joins Morton & Gettys
ROCK HILL, SC – Trent Womble, an experienced real estate attorney who is licensed in South Carolina and North Carolina, has joined Morton & Gettys. Womble has practiced in York County since 2017. Previously, he was a partner at a real estate law firm based in Fort Mill. His work included reviewing title searches, surveys and title commitments, and overseeing proper execution of all documents necessary for real estate closings in South Carolina and North Carolina.
WBTV
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
townandtourist.com
20 Outstanding Black-owned Restaurants in Charlotte (Vast Cuisine!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina has a black population of over two million. The city of Charlotte has one of the highest black populations in the state, at more than 300,000. Hence, it’s one of the best cities to live in or visit as a black person in the US.
WLTX.com
Unruly children force early closure at Carowinds; no active threat, park says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. The amusement park kicked off the spooky season with Scarowinds this weekend. However, a night of thrills turned into a frightening night for families. “We were walking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Curtain closing on Charlotte theatre company after 3 decades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at […]
Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close at Least 1 Charlotte Store
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close at least one Charlotte store.
Grill causes $250k worth of damage in south Charlotte house fire
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Selwyn Avenue near Woodlawn Road.
Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire rips through family-owned North Carolina furniture plant
A massive fire broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, N.C., and officials said they faced a largely uphill fight. The West Stanly Fire Department told WCNC News in Charlotte that a call about a fire came in around 3:40 p.m. with crews arriving minutes later. A spokesman estimated that about 20% of the factory was already burned when they started working to fight the fire. The fire department reported that they also faced low water-pressure issues.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Tega Cay’s Recycling Update
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -Tega Cay residents here’s a reminder about Recycling changes that will take affect in November. Tega Cay homeowners must select from one of the three options by October 24th. 1- Discontinue recycling services. 2- Add a second trash cart at $10 per month. 3....
Gaston County employees hold rally, walk-in at Monday's Board of Education meeting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County school employees made their voices heard at the Gaston County Board of Education meeting on Monday. In a post on social media, NCAE President Pam Miller called for students, parents and concerned citizens to participate in a rally and walk-in at the BOE meeting Monday evening.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports Report – A Pre-Game Ceremony That Steals The Friday Night Game
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Winthrop Cross Country Team is getting to compete in front of their home fans and we are there for the excitement. Plus… what non traditional event had people flocking to the Winthrop Coliseum on Saturday?. And, we have a pregame ceremony...
Chaos erupts at Scarowinds in North Carolina after false reports of gunshots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds got quite a different scare than what they were expecting Saturday night after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had […]
Review after latest death at Mecklenburg jail shows more missed safety checks
A state review of the most recent death at the Mecklenburg County jail in uptown Charlotte shows officers continue to miss a substantial amount of safety checks. It also provides a view of how the jail is handling shifts while so short-staffed. Russell Fincham, 25, entered the jail on July...
Spirit Airlines launching 2 new nonstop flights from Charlotte
CLT - LGA. The outbound flight departs Charlotte Douglas at 11:53 a.m. and lands at LaGuardia at 1:33 p.m. The return flight leaves LaGuardia at 2:23 p.m. and lands back in the Queen City at 4:18 p.m. The new nonstop flights are now available from Nov. 1 through March 7.
Facility investigated twice before elderly resident rescued from nearby woods, state officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 79-year-old woman is still recovering after she was rescued from a wooded area three days after walking away from her assisted care facility in Chester County. As Judy Pate recovers in an intensive care unit, her family’s attorney said they are working with law...
Comments / 0