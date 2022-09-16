ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Following weekend scare, Carowinds will introduce new chaperone policy

FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds announced Monday a new chaperone policy following an incident Saturday that set off a panic among guests. Details regarding the new policy are expected to be released Tuesday. "We are implementing additional security protocols, including a new chaperone policy that will be introduced tomorrow,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
FORT MILL, SC
City
Fort Mill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Football
Fort Mill, SC
Sports
Soda City Biz WIRE

Experienced real estate attorney joins Morton & Gettys

ROCK HILL, SC – Trent Womble, an experienced real estate attorney who is licensed in South Carolina and North Carolina, has joined Morton & Gettys. Womble has practiced in York County since 2017. Previously, he was a partner at a real estate law firm based in Fort Mill. His work included reviewing title searches, surveys and title commitments, and overseeing proper execution of all documents necessary for real estate closings in South Carolina and North Carolina.
YORK COUNTY, SC
townandtourist.com

20 Outstanding Black-owned Restaurants in Charlotte (Vast Cuisine!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina has a black population of over two million. The city of Charlotte has one of the highest black populations in the state, at more than 300,000. Hence, it’s one of the best cities to live in or visit as a black person in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Curtain closing on Charlotte theatre company after 3 decades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
CHARLOTTE, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire rips through family-owned North Carolina furniture plant

A massive fire broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, N.C., and officials said they faced a largely uphill fight. The West Stanly Fire Department told WCNC News in Charlotte that a call about a fire came in around 3:40 p.m. with crews arriving minutes later. A spokesman estimated that about 20% of the factory was already burned when they started working to fight the fire. The fire department reported that they also faced low water-pressure issues.
STANFIELD, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – Tega Cay’s Recycling Update

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -Tega Cay residents here’s a reminder about Recycling changes that will take affect in November. Tega Cay homeowners must select from one of the three options by October 24th. 1- Discontinue recycling services. 2- Add a second trash cart at $10 per month. 3....
TEGA CAY, SC

