The Miami Dolphins will catch a break today when they play the Ravens as Adam Schefter is reporting that superstar running back JK Dobbins will not suit up for Baltimore. Dobbins injured his knee in the preseason of 2021 and missed all of last season. He did not play last week vs the Jets but the Ravens were hopeful he could return to action this week vs Miami.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO